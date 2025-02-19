From Jay-Z’s $3.5M Richard Mille to Tom Brady’s Watch: Shedeur Sanders Ranks Top 5 Timepieces at the Super Bowl LIX

The stars were out in the Big Easy for the Super Bowl LIX this year. But they weren’t the only ones shining! With the gridiron’s grandest stage becoming synonymous with the essence of wealth and luxury, mega yachts and designer jewelry descended upon New Orleans, as the NFL’s finest attempted to show off their fair share of the riches.

Fittingly enough, the man behind the iced watch touchdown celebration, Shedeur Sanders, decided to rank his favorite wristwatches from the Super Bowl weekend. On the latest episode of the 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders podcast, the former Buffalo made an honest attempt at guessing which celebrity sported the most expensive timepiece.

Ranking them one through five, Sanders provided the following list, given his knowledge of luxury brands.

“I’d say Serena Williams, she was probably at four, Saquon Barkley was at five, Tom Brady was at two, Michael Strahan was three, and Jay-Z was number one.”

His co-host, Darius Sanders, revealed the actual list, while noting that the 2024 Golden Arm winner got the majority of the answers correct.

“Number five we got Serena Williams, AP. Number four, Saquon, Jacob & Co., he came with that… Number three, Michael Strahan. He had a Rolly Daytona… Number two, Tom Brady, the Jacob & Co… Number one, Jay-Z. He had the Richard Mille.”

Sanders was certainly proud of knowing that Jay-Z boasted the most expensive watch of the evening, worth $3.5 Million, proclaiming, “I told you! We speak the same language.”

A closer look at Shedeur’s personal collection

Given his upbringing, it should come as no surprise to see that Sanders is knowledgeable of luxury timepieces. The FBS leader in completion percentage famously flexed his $350,000 Richard Mille during his pregame warmups at Colorado.

In other instances, he’s been shown displaying an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak piece, which is valued at around $300,000.

Suffice to say, Sanders is no stranger to the game. Clearly interested in showing off just how valuable his time is, the 2025 NFL Draft prospect is all but certain to expand his collection upon entering the league.

Sanders may have initially received criticism for his choice in accessories while in college, but the decision to flash his wrist throughout his collegiate career may have been a more calculated move than some had expected. In 2024 October, Sanders claimed that his dream NIL deal involved a partnership with the aforementioned Swiss luxury brand, Audemars Piguet.

While the deal may not have come to fruition prior to his departure from Colorado, he certainly managed to lay the groundwork for potential deals in the future. With the wrist celebration now a staple of the game, who’s to say that Sanders could not receive a deal with the manufacturer following a breakout rookie season in the NFL?

So long as the pass completions and touchdowns continue to roll in, so too shall the money, as Sanders is projected to be one of the premiere picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.