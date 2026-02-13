“It’s Not Serious”: Tom Brady, Alix Earle Dating Rumors Intensify After Super Bowl 2026 Party

If there was any doubt that Alix Earle and Tom Brady were becoming one of the most talked-about duos of 2026, Super Bowl LX weekend erased it.

Videos of Earle and Brady together at a Super Bowl weekend bash spread across social media in minutes, and suddenly, fans were playing detective again. Was this just two celebrities having fun? Or was something more going on? According to multiple insiders, the answer is… a little bit of both.

On the Monday after the Super Bowl, a source told People that the pair is “hooking up,” while another insider told TMZ they “definitely” have “romantic chemistry.” Translation: yes, there’s flirting, yes, there’s attraction, and no, it’s not just friendly small talk on a dance floor. But before anyone starts planning a celebrity wedding, insiders were quick to pour some cold water on the hype.

Sources speaking to Us Weekly stressed that whatever is happening between Earle and Brady is strictly casual. They summed it up perfectly: “They are hooking up, but it’s not serious,” and described their dynamic as a classic “when we’re in the same city” situation, with no pressure and no labels.

That tracks with where both stars are right now. Earle is fresh off a breakup and fully in her “living my best life” era, bouncing between Los Angeles, events, and brand deals. Brady, meanwhile, is balancing media work, business ventures, and being a hands-on dad. Neither is exactly clearing their schedule for a serious relationship.

And according to insiders, their hangouts reflect that. They mainly link up at big events, parties, and major weekends like the Super Bowl. They text, they check in, they vibe, but they’re not spending tons of quiet, low-key time together behind the scenes.

Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from obsessing. Every shared appearance, every blurry party video, every “coincidental” sighting sends social media into meltdown mode. Are they dating? Are they just friends? Are they “more than friends but less than official”?

The internet wants answers. However, neither Brady nor Earle has said a word publicly. No confirmations. No denials. No subtle Instagram clues. So for now, the internet sleuths will just have to work with what they’ve got.