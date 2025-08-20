‘From Washing Dishes for $1.20/hr to $13.7 Billion Empire’: Jaguars Owner Shad Khan’s Incredible Success Story

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan walks on the field before an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Unlike many NFL owners, such as Jerry Jones or Jimmy Haslam, who were born into privilege and wealth, Shad Khan’s path to owning the Jacksonville Jaguars has been one of grit, struggle, and a relentless chase of the American Dream.

Born in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1950, Khan immigrated to the United States in 1967 at just 16 years old. With only $500 in his pocket, no family by his side, and little idea of what awaited, he started his life in America at a YMCA, paying $2 a night for a bed.

In those tough circumstances, survival was all that mattered until a bigger chance came along. To get by, he washed dishes for $1.20 an hour while attending high school.

After finishing school, Khan enrolled at the University of Illinois to study engineering, a decision that would shape his future. Around that time, he also picked up a job at a small auto parts company called Flex-N-Gate.

And as it turned out, what began as a student gig would, within a decade, become the foundation of his empire. In 1980, Khan bought the company and eventually grew it into a global powerhouse employing more than 27,000 people.

The success of Flex-N-Gate became the backbone of Khan’s fortune, now worth more than $13.7 billion.

But Khan’s ambitions stretched far beyond car parts. He fell in love with football soon after arriving in America, and that passion eventually turned into a dream of owning an NFL team.

This dream nearly became a reality in 2010 when he tried to purchase the St. Louis Rams, only to be outbid by Stan Kroenke at the last minute. Undeterred, Khan struck the deal of his lifetime in 2011, buying the Jacksonville Jaguars for $770 million and, in the process, making history as the first non-white owner in NFL history.

Under Khan’s stewardship, the Jaguars have been repositioned as a global franchise. They have played more international games than any other NFL team, a natural extension of their owner’s broader sports empire, which includes Fulham FC in the Premier League and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the wrestling promotion he co-founded with his son, Tony Khan.

The journey, however, has not been without adversity. Khan has spoken openly about the prejudice and discrimination he faced while chasing his dreams in America.

“Being a Muslim-American made me a frequent target of prejudice, discrimination, and hatred,” he once wrote, reflecting on more than five decades in the U.S. He admitted that even in recent years, people have used racist language around him, “apparently ignorant of my ethnicity.”

Yet despite the struggles, Khan never lost faith in his adopted homeland or in the opportunities it afforded.

“I came to the United States from Pakistan in 1967 with $500 in my pocket and faith in the American Dream. Opportunities to learn and succeed were abundant, and more than 50 years later I am forever grateful and proud to be a citizen of the United States,” he wrote.

Today, the Jacksonville Jaguars are valued at over $5.57 billion, a whopping sevenfold increase since Khan’s takeover. It’s success stories like these that reinforce the belief that Khan’s life is the American Dream, personified.

It is a testament that despite being fraught with challenges, the Dream is still alive for those willing to embrace the grind, because not everyone ends up owning a multibillion-dollar sports empire after washing dishes for $1.20 an hour in their teenage years.