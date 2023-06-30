Despite $2,800,000 NIL Valuation, Arch Manning Won’t Touch NIL Money Till He Earns His Job In Texas QB Room

Apr 15, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the sidelines during the second half of the Texas Spring Game at DKR- Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Arch Manning is one of the most exciting young college prospects, with an On3 NIL valuation of $2.8 million to show for it. However, he doesn’t plan to touch any of the NIL money. Manning is joining the Texas Longhorns in the first step of his promising NFL career, but the road is still long and hard. Arch Manning probably won’t even start right away in college despite being the number one high school recruit. Nothing is guaranteed and Manning wants to make sure he knows that.

Advertisement

The young quarterback follows in a long line of successful Mannings. His grandfather, father, and two uncles, all played well in their respective careers, especially Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. Both quarterbacks have two Super Bowls to their names, and Peyton goes down as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game, period. Arch Manning has a lot to live up to, but he definitely has the talent and skills to do so. His mindset with the NIL money also showcases his love for the game.

Arch Manning wishes to earn the starting role before he rakes in money

Peyton and Eli Manning’s nephew Arch Manning is committed to earning his spot in Texas. Coming in as a freshman, Arch Manning knows that he won’t be starting and that’s been confirmed as much by Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

Advertisement

Sophomore Quinn Ewers holds that spot for now. Coach Sarkisian has also talked about how Manning is unwilling to go after the money till he gets the starting role, something he inherited from his relatives.

As per The Athletic, Sarkisian said “He’s taken zero money from an NIL perspective.”

“His grandpa (former NFL quarterback Archie Manning) won’t let him take any NIL money,” Sarkisian went on. “He said, ‘You can take money when you become a player and you start.’ ”

It’s something that Eli Manning has credited as being the smart move. Speaking on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Eli said, “That was kind of our advice. You’ve already got this name, people are looking at you. Go in there, earn the respect of your teammates, earn the respect of your coaches. Just go be a college quarterback for a little bit and you don’t have to worry about any of this other stuff.”

“If after a couple years, you’re playing well and you’re into it, you want to do an endorsement – hey, all for it. But go earn it first, before you start taking all this money.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LeBatardShow/status/1606318307610488832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Arch’s uncles will have plenty to teach him

Arch Manning is lucky to have such people in his life. Going into college, it’s easy to fall into the lure of money. $2.8 million is massive, but in the process, it’s easy to lose yourself and forget why you’re doing this in the first place.

His uncles, Peyton and Eli, will make sure Arch stays focused and has his head in the game. Arch Manning has the perfect supporting cast around him and one day, he’ll be making his entire family proud.

After all, with 4 combined Super Bowls, Peyton and Eli have plenty of experience in the NFL. They’ve fought through the highs and lows of the NFL to get to where they are, and in the end, they’ve both enjoyed Hall of Fame Careers. Now, they’ll serve as the perfect mentors for Arch.