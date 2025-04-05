Frustrated by Misleading Reports on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Nick Wright Reveals the “True Story” Behind His Friendship Admission

For the first time in his decade-long sports media career, Nick Wright found his name splashed across the headlines of numerous renowned publications, alongside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Normally, this would have been a cause for celebration, but not this time.

The coverage made it seem as though Wright had claimed he and Kelce no longer speak or are close due to the TE’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

Wright had no choice but to set the record straight. He explained that while his words were accurate, the headlines didn’t do justice to his intentions and that they unfairly painted both him and Travis Kelce in a negative light. During his appearance on the New Heights podcast with the Kelce brothers, Wright clarified that he and the Chiefs’ tight end hadn’t communicated since Travis started dating Taylor Swift.

“We don’t really talk during the seasons. We always have a kind of annual event for being able to get together, the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. But two years ago, the parade was cut short by a tragic shooting, and this year, the parade was canceled by the Eagles. So those two times we didn’t talk.”

Their relationship, Wright explained, is more of an acquaintance than a close friendship—meaning they don’t hang out or communicate regularly. They usually catch up at the end of the season, but this time, with Travis’s hectic schedule and his growing relationship with Taylor, that didn’t happen.

“Trav and I have a great relationship, but we don’t hang out. We never talked on the phone. might DM occasionally, but I leave him alone during the season. But last off-season, he was the busiest man in the world. So that’s what I said.”

According to Nick, there was no ambiguity or misrepresentation when he spoke on New Heights. Yet, the clickbait-driven media twisted his words to paint him in a bad light. They found a way to drag Taylor Swift into the story, and according to Wright, including her name in the headlines helped those media outlets generate more clicks and views—her fame, it seems, is what fueled the sensationalism.

The media has portrayed Travis as someone who gained fame and then cut off all his close friends. Wright, however, calls this misrepresentation “horsesh*t.” He pointed out that he and Travis were never particularly close to begin with.

Fans may remember seeing Kelce and Nick get incredibly drunk together during the 2024 Super Bowl parade just before the shooting. According to Wright, he and Travis share a friendship based on his love for the Chiefs as a Missouri native, rather than a deep, personal bond.