Frustrated Chad Johnson Says the NFL is Turning Into a Flag Football League in an Attempt to Reduce Concussions

Suresh Menon
Published

Cincinnati Bengals former wide receiver Chad Ochocinco Johnson (85) arrives for a Major League Soccer match featuring Real Salt Lake and Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium.

Feb 21, 2024; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals former wide receiver Chad Ochocinco Johnson (85) arrives for a Major League Soccer match featuring Real Salt Lake and Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Picture this — Sunday Night Football is on, but without crushing tackles or displaying an insane level of physicality. The players are instead sprinting downfield and dodging defenders who are reaching for their waistbands, and not trying to tackle. No helmets, no pads, but just flags fluttering in the wind. Sounds ridiculous? Well, that’s where the NFL is headed, believes Chad Johnson.

In the latest episode of Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe and Johnson delved into the recent discourse that the NFL is actively considering increasing the number of returned kicks. The league, it seems, is also looking to make fundamental changes to onside kicks as well. This is an extension to the NFL’s dynamic kickoff format, introduced in the 2024 season.

While these modifications to kickoff rules are meant to reduce concussions, Johnson is frustrated with the flurry of changes. The game he grew up loving and playing, is increasingly becoming alien to him.

“I don’t know what to say, but I think what they’re doing to the game—the game I’ve grown to love, the game I watched as a kid growing up, the game I always wanted to be a part of — is just not the same anymore. I don’t know what they’re doing,” said Johnson.

Sharpe, meanwhile, tried to present the other side of the story by stating that a high percentage of concussions happen on special teams.

One in six concussions in the 2021 season occurred on special teams, ESPN had quoted NFL chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills.  And, concussions are more common on punt returns and kickoffs. Considering that the special teams typically are part of just 17% of plays in a game, the numbers are telling and require attention.

That, however, did not stem Johnson’s ire. If things go this way, the NFL might as well turn the game into flag football, stated Ocho.

“How are you going to take concussions out while keeping football what it is? Take the helmets off and play flag football? Oh no— hell no. But honestly, that’s where it’s heading anyway. They might as well just turn the NFL into a flag football league. No concussions, just pulling flags,” elaborated Johnson.

The league should rather make changes to the field than make the game softer, reiterated the former Bengals WR. As per Johnson, the NFL’s measures do not do justice to the abilities of the newer generation of athletes, who are faster and stronger than ever.

“There’s only so much you can change. Football players are getting bigger, faster, and stronger, but the dimensions of the field are staying the same. So now they’re making all these tweaks to protect the players, but maybe the change should start elsewhere—how about making the field bigger?” Ocho added.

While Ocho has a point, protecting the players should be a necessary priority too. The key here is to strike a balance.

As Ocho mentioned, football, fundamentally, is a violent and physical sport. Retaining these crucial elements of the game is important to uphold its essence. At the same time, the injuries can be life-threatening in some cases — a situation no player should be exposed to.

The ideal solution will be to implement measures that respect the sanctity of the game while protecting the health of the NFL players.

