Mother of Dak Prescott’s Child, Sarah Jane, Celebrates a Splendid Baby Shower, but Which Company Organized It?

Dak Prescott will be quite busy in the offseason, as he and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane, recently revealed that they are expecting their first child—a baby girl. The wine specialist has already started to show her baby bump, and very recently, she organized a vibrant baby shower, surrounded by her close circle of female friends. It was a pink-themed party, which was organized by a company called Poppin’ Party DFW.

Poppin’ Party specializes in creating stunning balloonscapes, and for the baby shower, they crafted an arch made of only pink balloons. The grand table was also adorned with pink cloth. The cups and plates feature various pink shades, adorned with flowers of the same color. Backup QB Cooper Rush’s wife, Lauryn, took to her Instagram story with a few behind-the-scenes snapshots of the event. She can be seen holding a glass of wine with a card attached that bears the name ‘MJ’, Dak, and Jane’s soon-to-be baby girl.

The organizers certainly did a good job, and the girls were seen cheering and enjoying themselves. Poppin’ Party is a local Dallas-based business that specializes in organizing various events for various occasions, like—couples’ proposals, birthday parties, graduation celebrations, and many more. The family-owned business, managed by Briana and Keidrick, has built quite a customer base. Their dedicated Instagram page is filled with creative ballonscapes.

Notably, former Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliot’s girlfriend, Halle Woodward, star guard Zach Martin’s wife, Morgan, and Ali Neglio were also present at the party. Prescott’s girlfriend didn’t yet make any posts on her page, but she did share a few of her friends’ Instagram stories.

Star Boyfriend’s Favorite Sport Isn’t Sarah Jane’s Favorite Sport

Sarah and Prescott were initially linked back in September last year, following the Cowboys’ season opener victory against the NY Giants. According to People, she posted a picture of herself hugging Dak on her Instagram story. Since then, Jane has shared a few pictures alongside the Cowboys QB on her Instagram, from a dinner outing to announcing the pregnancy. She’s also often spotted in the arena while her boyfriend sweats it out on the gridiron.

However, Sarah’s favorite sport isn’t really football, as per People. Originally from Florida, she is a major fan of Ice Hockey and an ardent supporter of the Tampa Bay Lightning. She once celebrated her team’s win with a picture alongside her sisters and a caption that read, “Waking up to a Bolts win on a Monday> ”

Sarah is quite the athlete as well, as from time to time, she has blessed fans with brief clips of her practicing on the green. Her boyfriend also has a grasp of the sport, as he once showed off his golf prowess in an annual charity event. Their baby girl will surely inherit the athletic genes from her parents, and it will be intriguing to see if MJ chooses to pursue any sports.