“Remember, Consent”: Jackson Mahomes Poses at Arrowhead Stadium & Gets Horribly Trolled

Patrick Mahomes‘ little brother Jackson Mahomes can’t do anything without being trolled on social media. From his presence next to Taylor Swift at a Chiefs’ game to now a happy holiday post for the gram, younger Mahomes continues to draw the ire of the internet as he grapples with the consequences of his past.

Jackson recently wished his fans “Happy Holidays” on Instagram while posting three photos of himself. He sported a red Chiefs jacket with a white t-shirt, grey pants, and white sneakers at Arrowhead Stadium and brutally trolled in the comment section.

Ever the controversial figure, Jackson Mahomes has always been in the middle of some controversy or the other. But things got seedier for the TikToker when allegations of assault emerged against him earlier this year. As he slowly makes his descent into public life again, not everyone is happy with this development as evidenced by the comments on his latest post.

As Jackson Mahomes was in attendance to support his brother and the Chiefs, at the Christmas Night game on Monday, people reminded him to understand consent and to stay away from people. Fans brutally burned him and brought the assault controversy back to the fore in which he was the main suspect.

A fan stated, “Remember, CONSENT when you’re around people today.”

Another one wrote, “How’s the case going?”

A social media user expressed, “Man if you’re going to be there keep it under cover”

One more mentioned, “make sure that boy don’t touch nobody”

A different fan wrote just a word, “Violator”

After his involvement in the assault case, Mahomes took a break from social media and still refrains from posting content as often as he used to do before. Moreover, it made sense for him to take the much-needed break as general sentiment was not in his favor and the trolls would have been even more cruel than now. The assault incident happened almost ten months back, but people still haven’t forgotten what unfolded on Feb. 2023.

Jackson Mahomes Faces Serious Allegations in Overland Park Incident

In May, Mahomes was arrested after he faced three felonies for alleged actions in February. He supposedly forcefully kissed a woman and held her throat in an Overland Park restaurant’s office of which a surveillance video went viral. Another charge involves allegedly assaulting a waiter there, leading to a $100,000 bond for Mahomes.

The woman, Aspen Vaughn, bravely shared her distressing encounter with Mahomes. Sadly, her restaurant, where the incident happened, suffered. By July, Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge had to shut down and put its property up for sale or lease on social media.