Cris Collinsworth Responds to Trolls Who Call Him Out for His Special Love for Patrick Mahomes

It’s no secret that Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now. Some even label him as the next Tom Brady. As it turns out, the former wide receiver turned broadcaster, Cris Collinsworth, is in awe of the two-time MVP. Who can blame him, right? Well, the NFL community certainly does!

Collinsworth went viral during the Chiefs’ season opener when he downplayed both Travis Kelce and Chris Jones while declaring Mahomes the best player on the team. He further said, “I think America is about to find out how good he [Patrick Mahomes] really is.”

The NBC sportscaster continued his biased commentary this week when the defending champs squared off against the Packers. Mahomes’ Hail Mary pass fell incomplete in the final play, and Collinsworth stated that there was a clear push to Travis Kelce in the end zone. He said, “There was a push. You can’t deny it.”

Push or not, fans were quick to call Collinsworth out. A fan-dedicated NFL meme page took to X (formerly Twitter) with a brief clip from the show ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’, bashing the sportscaster. Several others were quick to voice their two cents, and one user even joked that Mahomes needs to get a “restraining order” against the sportscaster. Another fan wrote, “Jesus Christ Collinsworth, Mahomes is married.”

Cris Collinsworth Again Mentions Patrick Mahomes While Bashing Trolls

Right before the Sunday fixture between the Chiefs and the Packers, announcer Mike Tirico poked fun at Collinsworth and noted that he would have ample opportunity to praise Mahomes in the game. The former NFL star replied by stating that there are several fans who will be happy that he won’t mention the Chiefs QB.

Nevertheless, it took about 20 seconds for him to mention Mahomes once again. He said, “Did I mention Patrick Mahomes was Player of the Week last week? I don’t know if I did that or not.” Funnily enough, Collinsworth also added that he reads troll comments, noting, “I’ve been reading my Twitter.” So the question remains: To what extent did he read the trolls’ comments?

The ACME PACKERS came out as the winners of Sunday’s matchup. The Chiefs were in deficit throughout the entire game. Mahomes managed to narrow the gap to two points in the fourth quarter, but Anders Carlson secured the win for good with two back-to-back field goals. The Packers won with an 8-point lead and a final score of 27-19.