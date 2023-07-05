Josh Allen Attempts to Shut Down Media Outrage Over Rift With Stefon Diggs’ Absence By Wearing His Jersey

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs’ relationship has been put under the spotlight this offseason, but the Bills quarterback is trying everything he can to shut that narrative down. He was recently spotted showing his support for the WR by wearing his jersey to a press conference. Allen has repeatedly backed the idea that things are fine and that while there may be things under the surface, he’s confident that the team and Diggs will work it out.

Advertisement

Diggs’ situation may not have been very notable if it weren’t for the way the Bills’ season ended last year. They disappointingly fell to the Cincinnati Bengals, losing 27-10 at the hands of Joe Burrow at home. During the game, Stefon Diggs was visibly upset, seen yelling and arguing with Josh Allen on the sidelines as the game got out of hand. There was frustration, and some have speculated that the frustration has carried over to the offseason. The speculation was fueled by the fact that Stefon Diggs was absent from mandatory minicamp coupled with head coach Sean McDermott saying he was “very concerned” by it, as per NFL.com.

Josh Allen Shows Out in Steffon Diggs’ Jersey

Josh Allen is trying to maintain a good situation, to not worry fans and keep his relationship with Stefon Diggs good. The star WR has greatly elevated Allen’s game, and their connection has turned the Bills into perennial Super Bowl contenders.

Advertisement

Diggs is one of the game’s best pass catchers, and with Josh Allen’s arm talent, they’ve been able to elevate the Bills beyond what many people thought.

However, with the current situation, Josh Allen needs to keep reiterating how much he loves and supports Diggs. He recently even bashed the media for blowing things out of proportion.

“I love him. That’s my guy,” Allen said on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast. “The media has blown this so far out of proportion. We are in rookie or minicamp. We’re not playing a game for four months. He doesn’t show up for one day. He’s still there. Coach asked him to go home. They’re in talks. They’re trying to resolve some things. It wasn’t anything major. And (the) media blew it up. They’re still talking about it. Let it go. There’s no reason to continue talking about it.”

He recently also appeared in Diggs’ jersey.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DibiasiPeter/status/1676599478587912196?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Hopefully, the situation between Allen and Diggs mends itself. The two work well together, and it would be a major disappointment if a falling out ruined the connection they’ve built over the past few years.

Allen and Diggs Could Easily Bury the Hatchet Soon

For all we know, the situation between Allen and Diggs could be on the cool down, and Allen wearing Digg’s jersey might be an indication of that.

Training camp is yet to begin, and there’s still time till the regular season. Allen and Diggs could put all this behind them soon and start focusing on what really matters, football.

Buffalo fans will certainly hope that’s the case. Diggs is the number one wide receiver in Buffalo, and his potential loss would be very damaging for the team. However, Diggs is an extremely competitive player, and unless things go very sideways from here, he should be back in uniform, ready to play hard again.