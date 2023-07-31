Following His 6 Year Old Tradition, Jalen Hurts is Using a Heartbreaking Super Bowl Defeat Picture to Motivate Himself

Jalen Hurts, quarterback for the Eagles after he threw a TD in the first half as the Philadelphia Eagles came to East Rutherford, NJ and defeat their division rivals the New York Giants 48-22 on December 11, 2022. Philadelphia Eagles Came To East Rutherford Nj And Defeat Their Division Rivals The New York Giants 48 22 On December 11 2022

Jalen Hurts, the resilient quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, has found a unique way to harness motivation throughout his football journey. Embracing a tradition he probably started six years ago in 2017, Hurts has been harnessing the energy of a heartbreaking Super Bowl defeat picture to ignite the fire within him. However, this is not the first time that Hurts has gone down this road.

Even during college, Hurts faced the crushing disappointment of losing the national championship final against Clemson in 2017. However, instead of letting despair consume him, he turned adversity into strength. Hurts boldly set his opponent team’s victory picture as his screensaver. This gave him a constant reminder of his ultimate goal which eventually propelled him to claim that very trophy in 2018, proving that setbacks only pave the way for greater ends.

Rewriting History: Jalen Hurts is Determined to Lead Eagles to Super Bowl

It looks like Jalen Hurts has explored the power of motivation. Apparently, he has found his secret weapon – a constant reminder of his Super Bowl defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes. His screensaver captures the heart-wrenching moment when he walked off the field after the Eagles lost the Super Bowl. However, instead of burying the painful memory, Hurts is using it as fuel to propel himself and his team to greater heights with the 2023 NFL season just around the corner.

This is not the first time Hurts has employed such a tactic. Back in 2017, during his college days as the Alabama quarterback, he had a picture of Clemson’s triumphant post-win celebration as his phone background after he lost the national championship. As a matter of fact, this methodology worked for Hurts.

Hurts led his team to the ultimate goal the following year winning the national championship for them. Now, it’s only a matter of time and we’ll then get to see whether Hurts can overcome the Super Bowl loss too. By the looks of it, Jalen Hurts is determined to rewrite history and lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl win.

Jalen Hurts Declares ‘Last Year is Over’ as Eagles Gear Up for 2023 Season

After a thrilling 2022 season that saw the Philadelphia Eagles soar all the way to the Super Bowl, quarterback Jalen Hurts is leaving the past behind and would like to focus on the future. Speaking about the previous season on NFL.com, Hurts stated, “Thinking about it holistically, last year is over. Anything that we were able to do last year … nothing that’s been done prior will get us to where we want to be now.” His eyes are firmly fixed on the present. Hurts understands that living in the past won’t help.

While looking ahead, Jalen Hurts also recognizes the value of the lessons learned along the way. “There are a ton of experiences that we definitely documented and deposited in the bank to learn from — and we will learn from and have learned from — but it’s a day-by-day thing,” he emphasized.

Embracing the challenge of a new season with a refreshed mindset, Hurts believes in the potential of this “whole entire new team.” It takes discipline and hard work to achieve greatness. Looks like the QB knows that the experiences of the past can serve as fuel for future success.

With the 2023 season approaching, the Philadelphia Eagles are among the favorites in the NFC North to make another Super Bowl run. Jalen Hurts would be leading the charge. This time around, the Eagles fans will be hoping for a happier ending to this chapter of their story, one that ends with them hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.