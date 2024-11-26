mobile app bar

FSU HC Mike Norvell Explains How NIL Is Adding More Pressure on the Players Despite Earning Them Millions

Sneha Singh
Published

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. 

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Ever since the NCAA scrapped its earlier prohibition on NIL earnings in 2021, it has completely changed the landscape of college football. While college athletes can now profit from their name, image, and likeness, and kickstart their journey to financial independence, Mike Norvell highlighted one downside of the rule.

No one has witnessed the impact of the NIL rule change on the collegiate level better than their head coaches. The Florida State HC shed light on his perspective on how the athletes now face added “pressure” to their NFL journey. During an appearance on Robert Griffin III’s podcast, ‘Outta Pocket’, he expressed:

These players now with NIL opportunities, with things that are out there, that adds pressure because it used to just be, well, are you going to get in the NFL or not?”

Norvell elaborated on how the players’ performances play an important role in “opening doors for more opportunities” or closing them. The coach also detailed the pressures the young athletes face to maintain and promote their name on the field.

These young men are having to battle within from, even just the immediate of family, of the expectation of all of those things that you go back to your playing career.”

The Florida HC also acknowledged the upsides of NIL, saying how it has been a “blessing” for the athletes, allowing them to earn and help their loved ones by proving their worth on the field. At the same time, Norvell opines that it has turned into an “accelerated process” of finding a balance.

It is a blessing for them because a lot of these guys are getting opportunities to help take care of their families and opportunities that they’ve earned and they put themselves in a position for… If you get consumed with that, well, you’re missing out on the joy of the journey you’re going to be onto.

While the upsides of NIL far outweigh its cons, with players like Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Arch Manning earning millions of dollars even before turning pro, Mike Norvell’s concerns remain valid. Going forward, the coaches and the college management need to ensure that they foster a safe space so their players get a fair chance of benefitting from the rule and enjoying their road to the NFL.

