“Typical Life of a Temptation”: Tyreek Hill Hilariously Trolls His QB Tua Tagovailoa Over New Birthday Hairstyle

Miami Dolphins’ star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is never apologetic about his unique fashion statements and ever-changing hairstyles. Tua, recently celebrated his 26th birthday on March 2nd, and once again surprised everyone with a whole new look.

The QB showed up at his birthday bash sporting an 80s-afro hairstyle and a mustache. He rocked a white and yellow suit, topped off with black sunglasses. Now, some blurry pictures from his party are going viral on the internet, showing him posing with friends and having a blast!

However, there aren’t much details available about the party yet. Also, it is still unclear whether Tua’s best buddy, Tyreek Hill made an appearance or not. But the wide receiver did leave a message for his quarterback. He shared a post on social media showcasing Tua’s various hairstyles throughout the seasons since joining the Miami Dolphins.

The post featured four pictures showing Tua with different hairstyles during his four years with the Dolphins. In the first visual, he had faded sides, followed by his usual short curly hair in the second. The third showed him sporting cornrows in the 2023 season, and the latest picture showcased his afro hairstyle. Alongside the post, the Cheetah wrote,

“Tua look like he going through a typical life of a temptation “

Tua’s birthday celebration had a fun “Tua’s 26 Back To The 80’s” theme, where everyone invited had to dress up in 80s-style outfits. From the looks of it, it was quite a party, with a dance floor set while Iron Man and War Machines made appearances lighting up the night sky.

A Mother’s Response to Criticism on Tua’s Birthday

Tua Tagovailoa‘s mom, Diane, also took to social media to send a heartfelt birthday message to her son. She shared a photo of herself with Tua and his dad on X platform while captioning it as, “Happy Birthday son. We love you forever.”

However, an unexpected football fan had the nerve to criticize Tua, commenting, “Worst QB I’ve ever seen.” Diane, like any protective mother, swiftly came to Tua’s defense and replied, “Your mom must be proud.”

The Miami Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa as the 5th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and he has been their starting quarterback ever since. While the team has shown improvement, they’ve struggled to dominate the league.

In the four seasons Tua has played, the Dolphins made the playoffs once in 2023 but were eliminated in the Wild Card Round. This has led to some fans and critics questioning his performance. However, Miami still has faith in Tua, believing he has a good chance to lead the team to the Super Bowl in the coming years.