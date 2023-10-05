Tom Brady’s Final NFL Jersey Set to Trump Joe Montana’s $1,212,000 Uniform by Twice the Price to Create New Record

Tom Brady had a storied 23-season career in the NFL, playing his final game against the Dallas Cowboys in January 2023. In a twist of events, Brady’s final NFL jersey is set to hit the auction. Brady’s Tampa Bay jersey is believed to be twice the price of Joe Montana’s ‘The Drive’ jersey. Montana’s jersey is to date the most expensive auctioned jersey in the NFL.

Tom Brady wore the No. 12 Buccaneers’ jersey on January 16, 2023, against the Dallas Cowboys. According to TMZ, it is set to hit the auction at a record price of $2.5 million, especially after Brady performed exceptionally well in his last game.

Tom Brady Bucs Jersey Estimated to Auction for Twice ‘The Drive’ Jersey

Tom Brady’s jersey from his final NFL game in Jan. 2023, worn during the Buccaneer’s NFL wildcard playoff game, is set to hit the auction block. This iconic piece of Buccaneers memorabilia will be available next month as a part of RM Sotheby’s and Wynn’s Official Auction of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix per TMZ.

The jersey’s potential value is estimated at an astonishing $2.5 million, given Brady’s legendary status in the NFL landscape. In addition to Brady’s jersey, the auction will feature another high-profile item: F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedez-Benz. This is from his 2013 season, which is expected to fetch up to $15 million. This auction promises to be a momentous event for sports memorabilia collectors.

Currently, the most valuable NFL jersey is of Joe Montana, referred to as ‘The Drive’ jersey particularly. The piece auctioned for a staggering $1,212,000. It carried immense value as it was worn by Montana in Super Bowl XIX and XXIII. Its sale value underscores the winning moves by Montana that led to the San Fransisco 49ers victory in both instances.

Tom Brady’s Historic Jersey Auctioned at a Charity Event

Tom Brady’s historic 700th touchdown jersey made headlines recently when it was sold at a charity auction at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The winning bid for this remarkable piece of sports memorabilia reached a staggering $1.2 million.

The jersey holds a special place in NFL history as it was worn by Brady on Dec. 12, 2021, during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Buffalo Bills. He threw both, his 699th and 700th touchdown in the same game, adding value to the piece. This performance where Brady completed 31 of 46 attempted passes for 363 yards has contributed to his legendary career. While the winning bid came very close to Joe Montana’s ‘The Drive’ Jersey value, it lacked the mark by a few thousand bucks.

Nevertheless, the sale of Brady’s last worn jersey for the Bucs is expected to cross the mark by a much greater mark. As the sale nears, fans and followers have another chance to embrace the former Buccaneers QB as one of the most loved NFL stars to date.