Geno Smith, born Eugene Cyril Smith III on October 10, 1990, grew up in Florida, where his family’s support was everything. Tracey Sellers and Eugene Smith, his parents, might have gone their separate ways romantically, but they stayed on the same team when it came to raising Geno.

Tracey was just 16 when Geno came into their lives, and together with Eugene, they showed what it means to co-parent effectively. They kept their bond strong for Geno’s sake, doing things like family get-togethers and even Tracey handling Eugene’s taxes, proving mutual respect and dedication to their son.

In July 2019, the Seahawk QB’s life hit a high note with the arrival of his son, Seven Santana Smith. He called it “the greatest day of my life” on X. Just like he does with his career, Geno decided to keep his son’s life away from the public eye, only sharing bits and pieces of their time together, like a fun trip to Disney.

The Family Behind Geno Smith’s Success

Geno Smith had his whole family cheering for him on the sidelines. It was like his home team consisted of his parents, grandparents, his uncle Antwon, and his grandma Mosetta Bratton. His uncle Antwon was the first one who got him into football, kindling a passion that would define Geno’s future. The value of consistency, hard work, and kindness was taught to him by his grandma, Mosetta.

Showing record-breaking skills in the Olympics, Geno’s great-uncle Danny was also a star hurdler. And it didn’t stop there—Geno’s great-grandfather Cyril was a legend in bodybuilding back in the Bahamas, and later he even stepped into the boxing world as a referee. Hearing about his family’s success and how they faced their own challenges motivated Geno and helped him achieve his goals.

Facing all the challenges of being a young mom, Geno’s mom wasn’t alone. With her mom and Joanne Smith, who helped start the nonprofit Parents Without Partners, Tracey had a strong support network.