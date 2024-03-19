Old Footage of Tom Brady Being Devastated of Aaron Donald Charging at Him Fascinates Fans

Without a doubt, Aaron Donald is one of the most ruthless defensive tackles in the NFL. Sadly, after a 10-year-long stint with the LA Rams, Aaron has recently decided to hang up his cleats, which has not-so-surprisingly provided a breather to all the opposing quarterbacks, especially the ones from the NFC West. Looking back at his journey, Aaron, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, was even feared by legends such as Tom Brady.

The official X page of the NFL recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to bless us with an old mic’d clip of the Rams’ DT charging at the Patriots’ offensive line. Tom Brady had the perfect opportunity to become the hero of the outing by fending off Aaron with a block, but for his own good, TB12 knew better. In the clip, he cleverly ducks and moves away, thus avoiding the strongest adversary on the Rams’ squad. Further on, Brady gives Donald a fist bump on his back while quipping,

“You think I’m gonna hit you? You’re out of your mind.”

The video was an instant hit, with fans getting emotional about two legends sharing a precious on-field moment. They took to the comments, with a few finding it amusing how Brady handled it, while others voiced their appreciation for the star defensive tackle. Take a look at some entertaining comments:

Aaron Donald’s retirement came after a two-year contemplation. He first hinted at the idea of leaving the league during the Super Bowl LVI, while also taking time to plan his return later that year. Following this, he submitted a retirement letter during the 2023 off-season, but it was withheld by the Rams from being forwarded to the front office. Now, as he finally hung his cleats, many, like Geno Smith and Kyler Murray, gathered online to pay their respects and bid him a worthy goodbye.

Aaron Donald Receives a Heartfelt Goodbye

Aaron Donald was the spine of Ram’s defense, and his retirement hit everyone differently. The most astonishing remark came from Matthew Stafford‘s wife, Kelly, who sent Rams fans into a frenzy by stating that she would likely try to convince his husband to join Aaron on the couch.

“Hell, maybe I’ll get Matthew to retire and we can do it together,” wrote Kelly Stafford on Aaron’s retirement post via IG.

Sean McVay, who has been in direct contact with Aaron Donald’s greatness since 2017, bid an emotional goodbye, stating,

“The great players in our league elevate the people around them and Aaron has modeled the way for our team as long as I’ve been with the Rams,” followed by, “He’s an elite competitor, someone who leads by example in a way that’s authentic to him, and an exceptional teammate who inspires everyone around him to be the best version of themselves. As great of a player he is, he’s an even better person. He is truly one of one and epitomizes everything that’s right about sports. I will forever cherish the memories we’ve made and will always be grateful for how he poured everything into this game and into our team. He’s meant a lot to me personally and to my family.“

Amidst the emotional farewell, a few quarterbacks came forward with their appreciation for Aaron Donald, though wrapped in a sigh of relief. Remarks that mattered came from players like Kyler Murray, who had a ‘Thank God’ response via X. While expressing his gratitude, the Cardinals QB quipped,

“Honoured to have competed against the best of All-Time! Aaron Donald, enjoy ya retirement and plz don’t come back.”

Moreover, Seahawks QB Geno Smith paid his respects to Donald by writing,

“Much respect to 99… one of the greatest of all time but still a Pitt Panther… enjoyed every matchup from college to the pros. Well wishes always!”

Aaron concluded his NFL career with 111 sacks, 260 quarterback hits, 543 tackles, and 176 tackles for loss in 154 career games with the Rams, as per CBS News. The Rams will surely miss their most explosive weapon from the secondary front for years to come.