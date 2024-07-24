George Kittle Details His Weight Transformation From 214 lbs to 243 lbs in the Off-Season

George Kittle’s offseason was a rollercoaster of recovery and transformation. The San Francisco 49ers tight end took time to rest, train, and bounce back from last season’s injuries, including a core muscle surgery that saw his weight plummet to a surprising 214 pounds.

In a recent press conference before the 49ers training camp, Kittle shared his journey back to fighting form. He’s now tipping the scales at his preferred 243 pounds, much to the relief of fans and, hilariously, his wife. Kittle chuckled as he recalled her shocked reaction to his slimmed-down physique, “What are you, right now?”

However, the road back wasn’t easy for Kittle,

“It was an odd offseason because I couldn’t train the way I usually train. You know, a lot of it was recovery. But, I was able to get through OTAs in June and July. Kind of get back into the rhythm that I wanted to get into and feel prepared to start training camp.”

Kittle discussed that his body responds quickly to changes in his workout routine, explaining that whenever he stops hitting the weights, the pounds melt off fast. His Super Bowl shoulder injury and subsequent surgery kept him out of the gym for an extended period, leading to rapid weight loss.

But once doctors gave him the green light to pump iron again, Kittle wasted no time. He quickly climbed back to 230 pounds, then used the last 4-6 weeks of OTAs to reach his sweet spot of 242-245 pounds.

Kittle’s offseason wasn’t all about physical recovery, though. He also made waves with his appearance in Netflix’s “Receiver” docuseries. When asked about this endeavor, Kittle was ready to share his experience in the world of entertainment.

George Kittle Opens Up On His Thoughts About Netflix’s “Receiver”

George Kittle’s enthusiasm for the “Receiver” docuseries was evident as he shared his thoughts with reporters. The tight end was clearly pleased with how the show turned out and revealed that Netflix initially sent him raw footage of his own segments to review before the final edit.

He and his wife Claire got a sneak peek at his parts of the series. Moreover, once the series was complete, the Kittles settled in to watch the full series. George was impressed with how Netflix portrayed all five featured receivers, feeling they did justice to each player’s story. But it was Claire who really took to the series, watching it multiple times:

“I think my wife watched it like three to four times. I’m a big fan. I think they did a pretty good job of portraying all five of us. I think it was really fun too, just a very intriguing story of me and Debo’s seasons. Like, how you kinda weave that together and I thought it was kind of fun.”

Kittle particularly enjoyed the extensive coverage of the 49ers’ journey throughout the season. This insider’s view of his team’s ups and downs made the whole experience even more enjoyable for him.

The “Receiver” docuseries hit Netflix on July 10th and quickly climbed into the top 10 trending shows during its first week. Alongside Kittle and teammate Deebo Samuel, the series also follows the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, Raiders’ Davante Adams, and Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown, offering a comprehensive look at some of the NFL’s top receiving talents.