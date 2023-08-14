To Further Build on Their $32,000,000 Combined Net Worth, Travis Kelce & Joe Burrow Invested Big in Kodiak Cakes to Revolutionize the ‘Healthy Yet Tasty’ Food Market

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow have not only conquered the NFL, but are also making smart moves in the business world. With a combined net worth of a whopping $32 million(Burrow with $12 million & Kelce with $20 million), these two athletes are showing that they’re not just about touchdowns and passes. They’ve put their money where their vision is by investing big in Kodiak Cakes, a brand that’s revolutionizing the ‘healthy yet tasty’ food market.

Advertisement

Kodiak Cakes is known for its high-protein breakfast staples. Recently the brand caught the attention of Patricof Co (P/Co), a private investment firm that focuses on athlete investments. Notably, both Burrow and Kelce were part of this significant investment deal. Kodiak Cakes has made great strides in the market with its unique approach to delivering delicious and nutritious options to health-conscious consumers. Looks like, these NFL stars aren’t just changing the game on the field; they’re also reshaping the way we think about our morning meals.

Protein-Powered Success: P/Co and NFL Stars Back Kodiak Cakes

Patricof Co (P/Co), a private investment firm, made a significant move last year in the food industry by joining forces with Kodiak Cakes, as per Townlift.com. P/Co’s involvement brought NFL stars like Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow in the picture which has also worked well for the brand. This partnership aims to create innovative food products, impactful marketing campaigns, and sustainability initiatives.

Advertisement

Kodiak Cakes, which started as a young entrepreneur’s door-to-door venture, has become a powerhouse in the food market. Their products, 100% whole-grain and protein-powered, have resonated with health-conscious consumers. Travis Kelce, a fan of Kodiak products said,

“I’ve been a fan of Kodiak products for a long time and excited to officially collaborate with the brand. Their cakes are high-protein, whole grain, and taste great. I’m looking forward to working with the Kodiak team and collectively bring the brand to even more consumers“.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cpgwire/status/1494405443896107012?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Interestingly, Kodiak Cakes faced rejection when it appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank” in 2013. With P/Co’s investment and the support of athlete investors like Kelce and Burrow, Kodiak Cakes is well-positioned to continue its journey of success, inspiring healthier eating and active living along the way.

Joe Burrow Expands Financial Horizon with Agri-Investments

When it comes to expanding the financial horizons, NFL star Joe Burrow is more than just a football player. Through his partnership with Patricof Co, Burrow has ventured into the world of agriculture too. He is making strategic investments in farmland. As per Front Office Sports, around six months ago, Burrow, along with approximately 23 other athletes linked to Patricof Co, made a significant joint investment of $5 million in a sprawling 104-acre farm located in Iowa.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ProSportMoney/status/1663563720755236864?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The initial focus of this athlete-backed farming venture is on corn and soy production. However, these athletes have much grander plans in store. They aim to diversify their agricultural portfolio by acquiring four additional farms, including watermelon farms in Oregon.

“We did three investments last year after doing six the year before,” said Mark Patricof, per FrontOfficeSports. “The market changed. The world changed. Prices didn’t necessarily go down, but valuations should have, so we held back. It was the right time in the cycle to put money into this asset class.”

Beyond their magic on the field, athletes like Joe Burrow and Travis Kelce are nailing the entrepreneurial role which serves as an example to the younger football stars who need proper financial knowledge to ensure a secure future.