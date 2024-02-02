Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, has always been a figure of resilience and talent on the field, captivating fans with his incredible gameplay. However, it’s not just his athletic prowess that’s been catching attention recently; Mahomes has also become a relatable icon off the field, particularly for his “dad bod” status.

Following the Chiefs’ AFC Championship victory, a shirtless Mahomes was featured in the locker room celebration footage shared by the NFL, leading to a viral buzz around his physique. Amid the chatter, Kelly Stafford, wife of fellow NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford, stepped up to defend the two-time MVP in a way that only someone deeply embedded in the football world could.

Kelly Stafford’s defense of Mahomes’ physique was both bold and refreshing. She took to social media to comment on the scrutiny surrounding Mahomes’ body, humorously stating, “Dad bod is a requirement to be an NFL QB. Show me a shredded QB, and I’ll show you a not very good QB .”

Mahomes himself took the conversation in stride, playfully lamenting the NFL’s decision to post the video but also embracing the dad bod season with a light-hearted comment, “Yoooo, why do they have to do me like that!?!?!?”

“Like I got kids!!!!” he further quipped. It’s a known fact that balancing family life with a demanding career can lead to changes in one’s routine and priorities. Mahomes, a proud father of two, was quite puzzled about how his ‘dad bod’ made more than a few headlines.

The Legacy of the ‘Dad Bod’ in the NFL

Matthew Stafford, and by extension, Kelly Stafford, can relate to this emotion of Patrick Mahomes. Matthew Stafford, who himself has never been the poster child for a shredded physique, understands the rigors of the NFL and how maintaining a certain body type doesn’t necessarily correlate with performance on the field. Stafford’s weight is now 220 lbs, near his college weight of 225 lbs. However, the intense NFL play has impacted his physical condition over time.

Interestingly, Mahomes and Stafford aren’t the only NFL icons who’ve sported the dad bod with pride. The internet has seen its fair share of discussions around other legendary quarterbacks, like Tom Brady and Eli Manning, who have thrived in their careers without fitting the mold of chiseled athletes.

Social media users have pointed out how Eli Manning’s “dad bod” did not stop him from taking down the supremely fit Tom Brady, not once but twice in the Super Bowl. A particular tweet praising Manning’s physique for its role in his victories over Brady encapsulates the sentiment perfectly, stating, “Eli Manning. I’m not a huge fan or anything, but any man who won two Super Bowls looking like this deserves to be praised.”

As the NFL continues to adapt, so does the belief in what an athlete must look like. Kelly Stafford’s support for Patrick Mahomes not only defends the quarterback’s appearance but also celebrates the diversity of bodies that excel in the league.