Bengals Star Eli Apple Causes Off-Field Chaos by Picking Social Media Battle With the Bills

The Bills’ season ended Sunday as Joe Burrow and the Bengals walked all over the Buffalo side. With Joe Burrow showcasing his supremacy, Josh Allen and his Bills couldn’t match up with the Bengals. At the end of the game, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs got into a battle of their own. This battle was further catalyzed by the antics of Bengals’ cornerback, Eli Apple.

While the Bengals will be back in action over the weekend, the Bills begin their off-season. Though some may have brushed off the encounter between the two Bills teammates, Eli Apple really found himself in between this. He not only blew it out of proportion to an extent but he also interfered somewhere he could have easily stayed out of.

Eli Apple, the social media bully

Eli Apple is definitely one of the notorious characters of the NFL. He lives as if he doesn’t care about what anyone has to say about or to him. He has often shown that he is ready to pick a fight and some even compare him to a goon from the NBA. In his six-year tenure in the league, Apple has been on four different teams and has developed quite a reputation for himself. Sports fans also call him the Patrick Beverley of the NFL.

This time, he didn’t leave any breathing space for Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen. He not only bullied them on the pitch, he even got after them on social media. In a series of tweets, he targeted the duo for their on-field altercations.

From rubbing it in about their off-season beginning before his to even comparing them to a married couple, Apple had everything up his sleeve. Stefon Diggs was understandably upset about it and hit back at his counterpart. However, none of that stopped Apple as he continued with multiple digs at the Buffalo duo.

Off-field banter is definitely great for an athlete’s confidence. However, Apple will hope he can justify on the field on Sunday for all the smack he has talked. If the Bengals beat the Chiefs, the cornerback will be unstoppable with his chirps, but a Patrick Mahomes spectacle could humble him

