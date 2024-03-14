“Have to Build on After Kirk”: Justin Jefferson Made a Case for Justin Fields to Come to Minnesota 2 Years Before Atlanta Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are in a precarious situation as they wait for a decision on star receiver Justin Jefferson’s future. To make things worse, their longtime starting quarterback, Kirk Cousins left for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. The Vikings would have to turn to the 2024 NFL Draft or Free Agency for a reliable quarterback as it’s a major gap in their roster. Nevertheless, as the team explores its choices and aims to secure its lineup, Justin has some advice for the front office to consider.

During an appearance, dated two years back, on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd, Justin Jefferson stated that he would like to see Justin Fields take over as quarterback for the Vikings after Kirk Cousins. He said,

“We have to build on for after Kirk… Having Justin Fields brings a little more pressure to other teams by having a dominant quarterback — like he is.” Said Justin Jefferson.

The Chicago Bears have been actively trying to sell Fields this offseason, but haven’t come across an appropriate offer. As a matter of fact, they failed to realize that Fields’ market was not as strong as expected. The Vikings can certainly think about choosing Justin Fields as a future long-term replacement for Kirk Cousins, with his cost decreasing each day. Their front office previously talked about bringing him on board in the 2021 first round.

Investing in Fields may be worth it if he can be obtained with just a Day 3 draft pick. He provides more opportunity than the current quarterbacks on the team and would be a cheaper choice than trading up in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Justin Jefferson Remains Tight-Lipped On Bengals Trade Rumors

It seems like everyone’s talking about the possibility of the Bengals trading for Justin Jefferson. The rumors sparked after a cryptic tweet from his former teammate, Ja’Marr Chase. It’s most probably Jefferson’s relationship with Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow and Chase that fuels speculation. However, there is no doubt that the Vikings wide receiver is one of the most highly sought-after prospects for any team.

Recently, an interview with Justin Jefferson from December popped up on X in which Kay Adams, host of “Up and Adams” from FanDuel TV, suggested Justin Jefferson donning tiger (Bengals colors) stripes. Notably, in response, Jefferson chuckled slyly and said, “We ain’t gonna talk about that.”

Justin completely disregarded the conversation and remained silent as Kay tried to extract information from him. Moreover, the wide receiver has remained silent throughout when it comes to trade talks, despite being eligible for a contract extension for more than a year.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter even reported that Justin Jefferson turned down a significant contract extension during the previous offseason. During a segment on NFL Live about Jefferson’s future, Schefter pointed out the ongoing talks. He indicated that Jefferson previously turned down a yearly salary of more than $30 million.

The fans are left wondering where Justin will play, and we will have to wait for his final decision before the 2024 season begins.