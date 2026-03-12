Giants News: Cam Skattebo Says Punts and Kicks “Not Options” for Him and Jaxson Dart

Last season, New York Giants rookies Cam Skattebo and Jaxson Dart quickly became two of the most intriguing newcomers on the roster. Both players entered the league in 2025 and developed a strong bond during their rookie campaigns, something Skattebo attributes to the competitive mentality they share on the field.

That mindset was on display during Skattebo’s appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on March 11. While discussing Dart’s playing style, the Giants running back made it clear that neither of them approaches the game cautiously when key moments arise.

Dart drew criticism during his rookie season for refusing to slide in certain scrambling situations, a choice some analysts viewed as unnecessarily risky for a quarterback. But according to Skattebo, that aggressive approach is simply part of their football DNA.

“It’s not an option for us,” Skattebo said. “I think we both think the same way. If it’s fourth-and-one and we’ve got to dive to get it or run through someone’s face, that’s what we do. The kid’s a dog. He loves the game.”

Skattebo elaborated further, explaining that both he and Dart are wired to pursue first downs and touchdowns at all costs rather than settle for conservative outcomes.

“If it’s fourth-and-one or even third-and-eight and we need two more yards by running somebody over, he’s going to do that,” Skattebo said. “Punting is not an option for us. Kicking field goals isn’t an option for us. Obviously, you have to live with those sometimes, but with the two of us there’s always an opportunity to get those yards.”

Dart showcased that fearless mentality throughout his rookie campaign with the Giants. After taking over as the team’s starting quarterback early in the season, the former first-round pick proved to be a legitimate dual threat, rushing for nearly 500 yards and nine touchdowns across 14 appearances.

While Dart continued to develop late into the season, Skattebo’s own rookie campaign unfortunately came to an early end.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the former Arizona State standout quickly carved out a role in New York’s offense thanks to his versatility as both a runner and receiver. Through his first eight games, Skattebo totaled more than 600 scrimmage yards and looked like a key piece of the Giants’ offensive future.

However, his season was cut short in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles when he suffered a gruesome ankle injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

During his conversation with Eisen, Skattebo provided a promising update on his recovery as the offseason progresses. The Giants running back said he recently returned to running for the first time since the injury, though he acknowledged he is still working his way back to full strength.

“I’m getting better,” Skattebo said. “I ran for the first time today about 75%, so it’s the bright side of things. A little bit over a jog, kind of just striding out, not exploding yet.”

Despite still being in the recovery process, Skattebo sounded confident about the timeline for his return. With offseason activities approaching, he believes he only needs a few more weeks before he’s back to full health.

“I’ll be ready to go by training camp,” Skattebo said. “I probably got a little over a month left before I’m fully back to 100%. OTAs are coming up in about a month, and I’m excited. I’ll be ready to go.”

That timeline could prove important as Skattebo prepares for his second NFL season. With a new coaching staff evaluating the roster and competition expected in the backfield, being fully available for offseason workouts and training camp could play a major role in his push to secure the starting running back job in 2026.