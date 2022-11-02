Multibillionaire Jerry Jones Could be Fined For wearing The NFL Blind Referee's Costume In A Halloween Party

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is well-known for his wealth and philanthropy and for his controversial behavior, which he may find amusing and entertaining but ultimately causes him problems.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with the epic troll Halloween costume. A blind ref.

This time, Jerry was seen dressed as a blind NFL referee at a Halloween party, and photos of him in the costume went viral after being posted by his niece on her Instagram account. Which the NFL may find offensive, and he may be fined for it.

The incident and its possible consequences: Will Jerry Jones be fined?

Jones wore a striped referee shirt, sunglasses, and a walking stick as part of his costume his portrayal of himself as “blind” with sunglasses and a white cane could have been a not-so-subtle dig at the officials.

The NFL forbade several specific forms of criticism of officials in a memo it sent to teams in 2019.

According to the NFL’s rules, it is against the law to “comment on the quality of officiating, individual calls or missed calls, the league’s officiating department, an officiating crew, or a single game official accusing game officials of acting unfairly or in any other way questioning the integrity of NFL game officials; or posting negative or derogatory/demeaning content about officiating on social media.”

Jones’ costume may contain “derogatory or demeaning content.” Therefore, Jones may face repercussions from the league for what he probably thought was a playful jab in the spirit of Halloween.

The NFL is frequently referred to as the “No Fun League,” mostly because it has a history of enforcing rules even when many people felt a more lenient approach should have been taken.

“I’m being extremely cautious here because I’m very close to getting a fine. Jones said of his attire on Sunday, “It shows how much I love them to dress up as them… how much I respect their decision-making. “I had everything, including the cane. I also applied it to a few other people.

Stephen Jones, the son of Jones and CEO and executive vice president of the Cowboys, said

However, I find it hard to believe that they don’t have anything but respect for the Cowboys organization given how challenging their work is and how well they do it. I believe they recognize the potential for humor in such situations.

