Gisele Bündchen Opens up about Drawing Soothing Baths and Protecting Tom Brady by Giving Him a Ganesha Statue

The Gisele Bündchen that fans knew thirteen years ago has changed. The Brazilian beauty, after separating from her former NFL QB husband, started a fresh life. Even though the supermodel and former Tampa Bay signal caller, Tom Brady, had gone their way, fans on social media unearthed some unexpected details about Gisele.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has always been in touch with her spiritual side. Bündchen understood early on in her career how important it was for her to take care of her mental and physical health. She started doing yoga and adopted practices that would help heal one’s soul. When she started dating Tom Brady, she imparted the rituals to him. After her divorce, fans found a video where the star QB revealed his wife gave him pregame alters and auspicious stones. They concluded that the highest-paid model was a witch!

Gisele Bündchen supported her husband unconventionally

One has to wonder what contributed to Brady being the game’s star. How did he win so many Super Bowls in his career? Well, he answered his own questions and confessed that his religiously inclined ex-wife helped him win games. He even said that his former wife predicted games and instructed him to wear amulets with special spells.

Tamla Tom noticed that whenever he did so, he performed well and eventually won games. She even correctly predicted that the Pats would win the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks.

If one is not a believer, then one would certainly think that this witchcraft is not to be believed. But Gisele thinks that her ways curbed her former husband’s anxiety.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the bronzed model revealed that she used to draw soothing homeopathic floral baths, and gifted him pregame special stones. Additionally, she gave him a statue of the Hindu deity Ganesha, the one who removes obstacles.

The supermodel does not care if people call her a witch

The runway vixen does not bother if fans think her spiritual interests are different or unconventional.

“This is why they called me a witch, I guess,” Bündchen said. She is not afraid to be called a witch, in fact, the model embraced that title. “If you want to call me a witch because I love astrology, I love crystals, I pray, I believe in the power of nature, then go ahead.”