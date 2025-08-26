“I’m Like the Best Travel Agent Out There”: Rob Gronkowski’s Trick to Book a Flight Ticket Has Saved Him Thousands of Dollars

Dec 18, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rob Gronkowski on the field prior to the LA Bowl game between the California Golden Bears and the UNLV Rebels in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rob Gronkowski may have built a reputation as the NFL’s fun-loving party animal, but when it came to money, he’s always been remarkably disciplined.

Over the course of his career, the legendary Patriots TE made more than $70 million in salary alone. Yet, he has repeatedly confirmed that he has never touched a single paycheck from his NFL playing days, instead choosing to live entirely off endorsement deals with brands like Dunkin’, T-Mobile, Monster Energy, Tide, and Visa.

It’s this kind of financial strategy that has kept the four-time Super Bowl champ well-protected long after retirement, especially in a league where many players go broke within a few years of leaving the game. But Gronk’s ‘frugality’ doesn’t stop at how he handled his NFL fortune. It shows up in small, everyday decisions too, like booking his own flights.

Unlike most retired stars, Gronkowski doesn’t rely on assistants or travel agencies to arrange his trips. He proudly embraces the role himself.

“I book my own flights, make my own schedule. I just got to be hands-on like that,” he recently told E! News host Jason Kennedy. “I’m like the best travel agent out there. I love doing it myself.”

And while he admits enjoying the process, there’s also a method behind the madness, one that he says has saved him thousands over the years. Gronkowski says the trick is to never book two tickets on the same reservation.

Here’s why: airlines typically hike the price of both seats if one of the cheaper fare classes is already nearly sold out. Gronk explained in simple terms:

“If you’re travelling with two people, never book the same reservation. Why? Because it’s going to give you the price of the higher ticket. So say there’s one ticket left in first class that’s $800. And if that one gets bought up, it goes to $1,200. So when you make the reservation for two, it’s going to give you the price for both of you at $1,200 instead of the one at $800 and the one at $1,200. Always separate.”

Most travellers never think about these small adjustments, but for someone like Rob Gronkowski, who flies often, the savings add up fast. It also fits perfectly with the disciplined mindset that kept his NFL earnings untouched, while the former TE built wealth through endorsements.

So for all the images of shirtless boat parties and lighthearted antics, Gronk continues to prove that there’s always been a method to the madness. But the most endearing part about this all is that despite his perceived miserly instincts, he’s figured out how to enjoy life while still being smart with his money.

The legendary TE’s hacks perhaps prove that mindless spending is not necessarily the gateway to happiness.