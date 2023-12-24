Gisele Bundchen Shares Nostalgic Video After ‘Guardian Angel’ Dog Lua’s Tragic Demise; Tom Brady & Kids Bid Final Goodbye to the Pure Soul

Gisele Bundchen shared a touching tribute to their family dog, Lua, whose journey recently came to an end in a heartfelt Instagram post. The story featured a nostalgic video showcasing the profound bond between Gisele and Lua. The clip captured a gentle moment where Lua approached Gisele, seeking affection and head pats.

The caption, “Missing you,” followed by a red heart emoji, encapsulated the depth of Gisele’s sorrow. In addition to the video, Gisele posted a series of ten photographs, each chronicling Lua’s favorite moments. From the model lovingly hugging Lua to the playful interactions between the canine and her kids, these snapshots paint a picture of Lua’s life full of love and pleasure.

The caption for the post read, “Our little Lulu, our guardian angel, is gone to heaven. She will forever live in our hearts. We already miss her so much! #unconditionallove RIPLua .” The heartache and love in those words were palpable, reflecting the family’s profound loss.

Tom Brady additionally took to Instagram to honor Lua. He shared two stories, the first offering a photo of their kids, Benjamin and Vivian, protecting Lua. The caption, “We love you, Lua RIP,” along with heart, prayer, and sparkle emojis, conveyed the family’s collective grief and love.

Another image shared via Brady showed Lua basking in the sunlight, with the caption “Forever in our hearts” and a purple heart, reinforcing the eternal bond they shared.

Tom Brady’s Best Friend Lua

For Tom Brady, the family dog, Lua, was much more than just an animal around the house. Lua was like his best buddy and a really important part of their family. Having Lua around helped Tom feel more balanced and happy, especially with all the attention he gets as a famous sports star.

In the Brady-Bündchen home, where Tom, Gisele, and their two kids live,d dogs were a big deal. Lua was the first dog they got. She was a strong brown Pitbull mix that they adopted from a nearby animal shelter. Lua was so special that she even got to be in a commercial with Tom for UGG Australia, showing everyone how much she meant to him.

After Lua, the family grew with more dogs. They had Scooby, a beagle, and Fluffy, a terrier. Gisele shared on social media how happy they were to adopt Fluffy from Wags and Walks, an animal rescue place in Southern California. The most recent dog they brought home is Onyx, another Pitbull mix.

As the family mourns the loss of Lua, their tributes highlight the irreplaceable bond humans share with their pets.