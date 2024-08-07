Gisele Bündchen & Simone Biles Applaud Rebeca Andrade’s Historic Win at Paris Olympics

Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States, Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, and Jordan Chiles of the United States with their medals on the floor exercise on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

25-year-old Rebeca Andrade has made her home country, Brazil immensely proud. With a total of six Olympic and nine World medals, she is now the most decorated gymnast in Brazilian and Latin American history.

One of those celebrating her achievements is Gisele Bündchen, the Brazilian supermodel and ex-wife of NFL legend, Tom Brady. Bündchen publicly praised Andrade’s gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics, sharing her pride as a fellow Brazilian on Instagram.

In her post, Bündchen wrote, “Que Orgulho, Parabéns,” which roughly translates to “How proud I am. Congratulations.”

The 2024 Paris Olympics witnessed history when Rebeca Andrade defeated Simone Biles and claimed gold in the floor exercise final. Andrade’s flawless performance and some unexpected errors by Biles led to this upset that left everyone amazed.

Despite the competition, Biles, who came second, and Jordan Chiles, who came third, showed extraordinary sportsmanship by bowing to Andrade as she stood atop the podium:

While Andrade’s meteoric rise in the world of gymnastics is a tale of strength and determination, her journey has not been the easiest.

Andrade’s difficult journey to Olympic history

Andrade, who grew up in a Favela in Brazil faced her fair share of struggles due to economic distress, with her mother working as a maid to provide for five children. However, the support she received from her family, especially from her brother, Emerson, who took her to train every day for two hours, made all the difference.

At the age of nine, she relocated to Curitiba for gymnastic training opportunities, and by 13, she had already clinched the title of national champion and won her first World Cup medal.

Rebeca’s years of hard work paid off and her breakthrough happened at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where she secured a first-ever gold medal in women’s gymnastics for Brazil, along with a silver in the all-around event.

Continuing her success at the Paris 2024 Olympics, she etched her name with brilliant performances that increased her Olympic medal count to six, making history for her country, and becoming the most decorated Brazilian Olympian in any discipline.