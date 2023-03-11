Gisele Bündchen’s “Sexiest-Ever” Pole Dancing Avatar Can Make Tom Brady Regret His First Un-Retirement

With her dazzling glow and stunning moves, the Brazilian beauty Gisele Bündchen is back in the game. The Supermodel recently appeared in an advertisement campaign for the footwear brand Arezzo where she posed for some breathtaking shots donning a spectacular bodysuit. Her smoky hot moves on the stripper pole seemingly became the highlight of the entire show.

As they say, Gisele Bündchen never disappoints. Especially when it comes to modeling and following her passion, the 42-year-old is on another level. Her post-divorce glow was clearly evident during the photo shoot, and it seems to have sent a clear message that she is no longer staying back, sacrificing an illustrious career.

Gisele Bündchen sets the internet on fire with latest ad campaign

The former Victoria’s Secret angel displayed her flawless charisma in the recent promotional campaign organized by a Brazilian brand. As usual, the supermodel shined with her daring looks. The black cutout dress with a deep-V bodysuit and long black boots added more colors to her stripper pole workout.

Those spaghetti straps and her long legs with racy looks assured the viewers that Bündchen defied the pace of time. She looked exactly like she was in her 20s without aging a bit. “She’s back and stronger than ever!” the caption to this post read.

“This is your moment! And you? Which one is yours?” it added. Interestingly, the photoshoot comes five months after the Supermodel finalized her divorce from the NFL Superstar Tom Brady.

Gisele Bündchen returns with a bang

Gisele Bündchen’s comeback into the fashion industry began even before she parted ways with Brady. Initially, she was featured on the covers of summer magazines and later on engaged in several projects.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Elle, the mother of two mentioned that she had enough in the past couple of years. And now it was time to get back where she belonged.

“I feel very fulfilled, as a mother and as a wife,” Bündchen said in the interview, per Page Six. “And now it’s going to be my turn,” she added. Indeed Bündchen happened to be one of the highest-paid supermodels in the world.

To look after the family and kids, she took a halt from her modeling career. But now things have changed, and there is no turning back. Even though she has refrained from walking the runway, the opportunities for Bündchen to flourish in the industry are quite immense.

