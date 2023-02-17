Gisele Bundchen’s jaw dropping dance videos released days after Tom Brady’s retirement announcement are breaking the internet

With the Super Bowl coming to an end, it also marked the end of a trying year for a particular NFL family. Tom Brady has had a year to forget, but the 2022 season for the legendary quarterback will now go down in NFL history. Brady retired after 23 long years of doing what he does best. As he looks back at his long career, his final season will definitely be one of his least favorites.

Tom Brady returned to the NFL a month after announcing his retirement from the league. While he thought he was done with the sport, a part of him ached to get back to the field. That is exactly what he did. Though he regained all his glory by making his infamous return, he jeopardized a key part of his personal life through this. His return didn’t sit too well with his former wife, and that’s what started the domino effect for the legendary quarterback.

While his return didn’t sit too well with Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady evidently struggled on the field. With his personal life being in shambles, this was reflected in his on-field performances. Eventually, the couple called it quits and announced their divorce. Though Brady managed to make it to the playoffs, he was still quite underwhelming by his usual standards.

Tom Brady could be wooing his former lover all over again

Ever since their divorce, Bundchen has resurrected her modeling career. Having been featured on the covers of the top magazines, Bundchen has become the hot thing all over again.

In recent media she shared, the former wife of Tom Brady was seen preparing for the Brazilian carnival. With her roots sowed deep in Brazil, Bundchen seems to have been brushing her samba skills. The carnival will take place in Rio Di Janeiro as the former Victoria’s Secret model flaunted her moves. Looking young and fine as ever, Bundchen posted a video of herself grooving to some tunes.

It’s not clear whether she will be in attendance or if the post was just out of Carnival spirit. Enjoying his downtime, Brady will definitely be in awe of these moves by his former partner. His retirement came as a surprise for most of his fans. As a result, speculations arise that the legendary quarterback is on his way to amend things with Bundchen and be the MVP for his family.

