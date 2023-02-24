Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Latest Viral Pictures From Vogue Magazine Cover-Shoot Are Breaking the Internet

Gisele has been in the limelight for the last year or so, mainly because of her divorce with NFL superstar Tom Brady. Finally she is breaking the internet for the right reasons.

After a tough year, the Brazilian bombshell decided to attend the 2023 Carnival parade at Marquês de Sapucaí Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro with her friends and it would be fair to say that the party visuals she shared on her Instagram account made her fans incredibly happy.

Gisele Bündchen breaks the internet with latest cover-shoot

Right from giving Samba lessons to hooting at the top of her lungs as the parade went by, Gisele had an absolute blast in Brazil and now, Gisele is back to where she belongs.

Much to the elation of her fans, the supermodel recently shared a few pictures of her as the Vogue Covergirl which, as expected, ended up setting the internet on fire.

These amazing pictures are a proof that Gisele is most probably aging backwards. There were reports at the time of her split with Tom Brady that Gisele is now going to focus more on herself and it would be fair to say that her efforts to turn her resolution into reality are paying dividends.

Tom & Gisele are nailing the co-parenting exam

Gisele and Tom went through a rough phase in 2022. As soon as Brady announced his un-retirement, reports of things going awry between him and his wife started going crazy viral. Soon, it was reported that the couple has decided to go separate ways after which, Brady fans started putting all the blame on Gisele for messing up her family.

A source close to the couple had told People that football had nothing to do with the divorce but fans simply refused to believe them. Thankfully, things now are much better between Tom and Gisele. In fact, Gisele has also purchased a house near Brady’s residence in Miami.

This is definitely going to make co-parenting a lot easier for the two superstars.

