“Give me Joe Burrow over Justin Herbert bc of his mental toughness and winner’s swagger”: Skip Bayless has high praise for Bengals QB after stellar playoff debut win against the Raiders

Joe Burrow impressed everyone with his showing against the Raiders in the Bengals first playoff win in 31 years. And Skip Bayless is excited about Burrow’s future.

A last-second interception secured the Bengals’ first playoff win since the 1990 season. A late push by the Raiders to take the game to overtime came to nothing, as Burrow and the Bengals moved on to the divisional round.

Congrats to the Bengals for winning their first playoff game in 31 years. If only Marvin Lewis had had Joe Burrow the 7 times Lewis’ teams made the playoffs, Cincy very well might have a Lombardi. Give me Burrow over Justin Herbert bc of his mental toughness and winner’s swagger. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2022

Bayless analysis of Burrow’s mental toughness is one of many. Burrow’s underdog story and grit and determination shined through, just like we’ve seen in games past.

Joe Burrow has played 6 “have to have it games” in his career. 2019 LSU

Bama

Georgia (SEC title)

Oklahoma (semi)

Clemson (natty) 2021 BENGALS

Ravens (Week 16)

Chiefs (Week 17) In those games: 6-0 W-L

2,669 Pass Yds (444/game)

27 TD

0 Int @PaulHembo 👊🏻 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 12, 2022

Joe Burrow finishes 24 of 34 passing for 244 yards and two first-half touchdowns to CJ Uzomah and Tyler Boyd and maintained control over the game for the majority of the period.

Joe Burrow had an epic postgame interview after the win

Burrow’s swagger was on full display Saturday Night.

“It’s a great win for us, for the city and the organisation, but, you know, we expected this,” said Burrow post-game. “So, it’s not gonna be a big celebration like it was when we won the division. We took care of business, now it’s on to the next round.”

Man I freaking love Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/oZ6vPhYrRR — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 16, 2022

