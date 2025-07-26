“Just Another Day”: Colin Kaepernick’s Wife Nessa Reacts as NFLPA Undergoes Federal Criminal Investigation Into Finances

The NFL Players Association is facing the biggest crisis in its 68-year history. Executive director Lloyd Howell Jr. and strategy chief JC Tretter recently stepped down, with a document revealing a federal investigation into the union’s finances now surfacing. And Colin Kaepernick’s wife, Nessa Diab, has just one word in response: karma.

Nessa and Colin, the former 49ers quarterback, tied the knot very recently. However, they have been romantically linked since 2015, and through it all, including the time when the NFL blackballed the QB for kneeling during the national anthem, Nessa stood by him. The union, on the other hand, didn’t offer the same support, even though it exists to protect its players.

The union didn’t take any legal action when it could have, and when Colin filed a collusion grievance, they didn’t initiate the case. Until, of course, it ended in a confidential settlement. They later claimed to support Colin, but the lack of major pushback was very unexpected. So now, with the NFLPA under fire, Nessa is making her thoughts known.

Sharing a screengrab of an ESPN article that delves into the federal investigation, Nessa wrote, “Surprise Surprise Surprise … Just another day.”

“Like I said, no one helped [Colin Kaepernick] What’s the thing about tables again???” she jokingly asked.

Nessa Diab, wife of Colin Kaepernick, slams the NFLPA pic.twitter.com/i5Q6qyoaBR — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) July 26, 2025

Nessa is evidently glad that the tables have turned. She also recently called out Jay‑Z, Roc Nation, and CEO Desiree Perez for running a “smear campaign” against Colin Kaepernick.

She alleged that Roc Nation accepted “$5 million a year” over a five-year span and helped undercut Kaepernick’s growing protest. Jay‑Z, on the other hand, joined forces with the NFL to restore its public image and allegedly “co-opted Colin’s protest.”

‼️‼️‼️@NICKIMINAJ exposing the smear campaign tactics that Jay-Z, Roc Nation, Desiree Perez did to her behind the scenes, is VERY similar to what I was told they did to @Kaepernick7 when Jay purposely co-opted Colin’s protest by siding with the NFL to help “their image”… pic.twitter.com/dvWVqRWosF — NESSA (@nessnitty) July 16, 2025

It’s quite praiseworthy that Diab has stood firm in her husband’s support, although the road to Colin’s NFL comeback seems all but impossible. So, perhaps it’s no longer about that, but about what’s right and what Kaepernick went through.

Their stance, however, is sometimes questioned because Colin agreed to the confidential settlement in 2019.