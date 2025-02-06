“Acting Like They Were on the Same Stratosphere”: NFL Fans Roast Micah Parsons for His Comments About Luka Dončić

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was just as shocked as any fan when the Mavericks announced trading Luka Dončić to the Lakers. While his shock was relatable, what fans couldn’t understand was his strangely narcissistic reaction to the trade.

In Parsons’ eyes, he and Luka Dončic were two of the youngest and most promising stars in Dallas’ sporting scene. They thus had the responsibility to get their city back to sporting greatness. But with the Slovenian point guard’s shocking transfer to the Lakers, Micah Parsons’ dream of bringing Dallas back to its glory days with Luka will now remain just that—a dream.

“I’m devastated. Honestly, bro, we were the same age. I felt like I would say he was getting the city spot. We could have done great (things) together,” Parsons said, according to Calvin Watkins of Dallas News.

Micah Parsons on Luka leaving: “I’m devastated. Honestly, bro, we was the same age. I felt like I would say he was getting the city spot We could have done great days together. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) February 6, 2025

Most netizens simply couldn’t fathom where this statement was coming from. On one hand, Luka Dončić is among the top 3 players in the NBA today. On the other, Micah Parsons isn’t a top 3 star in the NFL, despite how good he is. For fans, Parsons’ stance felt more like a “pick-me” statement—one that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would typically make.

Micah acting like they were on the same stratosphere is hilariously Micah — Depressed Luka Fan (@MavsDepressed) February 6, 2025

Love Parsons, but difference is there are alot of Parsons, Anthony Davis…Luka is generational, a prodigy…thats what makes this the worst trade in sports history. — Day 366 (@JamesBeaver01) February 6, 2025

I don’t think Micah realizes how much the city of Dallas thinks he’s a clown — J.Cortinas (@JoCo361) February 6, 2025

Not confusing statement at all. Been hanging round Jerry too much…. — Tha Kidd (@_gang_0f_Won) February 6, 2025

While Parsons’ dream of lifting Dallas’ prestige with Luka may have died, the edge rusher seems to have already moved on. In a recent media appearance, Parsons asserted that one way to ensure Dallas’ success is to place more emphasis on developing rookie talent.

For that to happen, senior players like him will need to mentor the younger players while securing wins to foster a winning culture in the locker room.

“We need to develop these young guys, and that, you know, comes down to the players. We players need to do a better job of developing young guys and creating a winning culture.”

From an individual lens, Parsons has essayed his role well to ensure Cowboys’ success. So has fellow quarterback Dak Prescott. The issue for the Jerry Jones-owned team, however, stems from their inability to live up to their talent in the postseason.

Since 2017, the Cowboys have won only 2 of their 7 playoff appearances. Sadly, the Cowboys also seem to be regressing. From 2021 to 2023, they dominated the regular season consistently. But this season, Micah Parsons & Co. didn’t even make the cut to the playoffs.

While this failure led to HC Mike McCarthy’s contract being terminated, there isn’t much faith among Cowboys fans that replacement Brian Schottenheimer can do any better. Safe to say, Micah Parsons has a tricky season ahead, and keeping his goal of making Dallas a winning culture won’t be easy.