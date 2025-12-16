Philadelphia Fan’s “I’d Kill Myself if Eagles Lose” Post Leads to Police Welfare Check

The emotional toll of being a Philadelphia fan took a very literal turn last week, when police showed up at a local man’s home after a frustrated Facebook post about the Philadelphia Eagles went viral for all the wrong reasons.

According to the video he later shared, officers arrived to conduct a welfare check after someone reported a post in which Jake Beckman joked that he’d “kill himself” if the Eagles lost. When the officer explained why they were there, hilarity ensued.

Officer: “You don’t plan on hurting yourself?”

Beckman: “No. Jalen Hurts turned the ball over six times, man.”

Police show up at a man's home after he posted on Facebook that he was going to k*ll himself after the Philadelphia Eagles lost last week. Officer: "Someone called in reference to your Facebook post…" Jake Beckman: "I'm fine. The Eagles lost." Officer: "You don't plan on… pic.twitter.com/blMp5EabI1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 15, 2025

to be fair, the Eagles haven’t exactly made life easy on their supporters. The Eagles’ overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers dropped them to 8–5 at the time and reopened all the familiar questions. How does a roster this stacked continue to look so disjointed? Why does every game feel like the first time they’ve played together?

For many fans, that frustration was amplified by the sight of Chargers kicker Cameron “Dicker the Kicker” continuing to thrive after his brief and forgettable stint in Philadelphia. Yes, Jake Elliott has been outstanding over the years, but when Elliott struggles, and Dicker doesn’t miss, it’s hard not to wonder if the Eagles let the wrong guy walk.

That feeling only grew stronger when Elliott missed wide left before halftime, his third miss in as many weeks, with two of those coming indoors. If the missed kick was frustrating, what followed bordered on surreal.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts managed to do something almost unheard of: turn the ball over twice on the same play. A badly missed throw turned into an interception, the defender fumbled, and Hurts recovered. And then immediately fumbled again.

It was the kind of sequence that deflates an entire fanbase in real time. The ugliest play of the season, and a perfect snapshot of how Philadelphia keeps finding new ways to underachieve. As Beckman himself made clear by posting the video, he wasn’t in danger, but just another Eagles fan pushed to the edge by a team that keeps testing the limits of patience.

To their credit, the Eagles responded the following week exactly the way they needed to. Philadelphia steamrolled the Las Vegas Raiders 31–0, snapping a three-game losing streak and improving to 9–5.

The numbers were brutal: 387 total yards for the Eagles, just 72 for Las Vegas, the Raiders’ lowest output since 1961. Hurts was efficient and composed, going 12-of-15 for 175 yards and two touchdowns before handing things over late. Dallas Goedert hauled in two short touchdown grabs, A.J. Brown added another score, and Saquon Barkley churned out steady yards on the ground.