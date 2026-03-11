“Got My Guy Eric Bieniemy Back”: Travis Kelce Details How He Decided to Sign a One-Year Deal With the Chiefs

When Travis Kelce walked off the field at Allegiant Stadium on January 4th, many assumed that they were getting their last glimpse of him in shoulder pads. The Kansas City Chiefs had just finished the season with a 6-11 record, Patrick Mahomes was busy recovering from his torn ACL and LCL ligaments, and his engagement to Taylor Swift had been public for quite some time.

Suffice to say, Kelce seemingly had every reason in the world to retire, which is why it was a bit of a surprise to hear that the future NFL Hall of Famer had signed a one-year, $12-million contract with the Chiefs. According to the man himself, however, there was never much doubt in his mind that he’d be back, as he’s still very much “in love with this game.”

“I still love going to work, putting on the pads, grinding it out, and just playing the game,” Kelce admitted during his most recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “I think my best opportunity was playing for the Chiefs yet again and running this thing back with Pat Mahomes and Coach Reid. I got my guy Eric Bieniemy back. There are a lot of pieces in Kansas City that I just absolutely love.”

Kelce’s production has taken a noticeable dip in recent years, and while much of that can be attributed to his age, it remains a concern for a Kansas City offense that ranked 21st in points scored last season. His signing will surely help provide a sense of normalcy and a veteran presence while the team awaits Mahomes’ return. Still, once the regular season starts, it may be hard to justify any expectations for Kelce himself.

Over the past three years, the four-time All-Pro has averaged just 55.4 receiving yards per game. And while he’s managed to retain most of his value in the red zone, it’s been readily apparent since Super Bowl LIX that he won’t be able to help the Chiefs move the chains very often.

In fact, he’s averaged 57 first downs per season since the start of 2023, which comes to 3.35 first downs per game. Couple that with the possibility of Rashee Rice no longer being with the team, and it seems as if the Chiefs are going to have a hard time moving the ball in 2026.

The splash signing of Kenneth Walker III should result in an improved run game, but when it comes time to throw the ball, there will be no guarantees. In other words, Kelce’s return may be good for morale, but it won’t be good for much else, aside from the $12 million he’ll pocket anyway.