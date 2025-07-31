“The Game Has Passed Him By”: Cris Carter Roasts Terry Bradshaw for His ‘Distasteful’ Take on Aaron Rodgers

They say that when you start to age, the mind is the first thing to go, and unfortunately, that may be the case for Terry Bradshaw. The former Pittsburgh Steeler and four-time Super Bowl champion has always been known for his colorful personality, but at 76 years of age, some believe that he’s lost his touch as a broadcaster and analyst.

Just before his former franchise had officially announced the signing of Aaron Rodgers, Bradshaw voiced his grievances with both the Steelers and the former Green Bay Packer, labeling the entire idea as a “joke” before suggesting that Rodgers should “stay in California and go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods.”

According to his fellow NFL Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Viking, Cris Carter, Bradshaw’s comments, which have sparked just as much confusion as criticisms, are nothing more than an indicator that “the game has passed him by.”

“Just because you won four Super Bowls as a quarterback, that don’t stop you from being criticized and you can’t open-season criticize everyone. I think that it’s personal with Terry Bradshaw and Aaron Rodgers, so that’s getting in the way of his commentary and his expertise… He does a good job on Fox entertaining people, but no one is tuning into the pregame show to hear what Terry Bradshaw thinks.”

Carter even went as far as to suggest that Bradshaw has not made a single “interesting” point throughout the past “five to 10 years.” In defense of Bradshaw, however, it’s worth noting that the former Steeler has been a part of Fox Sports and a co-host on Fox NFL Sunday for more than 30 years.

The pregame show, which prominently features him throughout every broadcast, has been the most-watched program of its kind for the past three decades. Seeing as Carter was also infamously fired from the very same network, fans should be advised to take his criticisms with a grain of salt.

Ironically enough, Rodgers himself seemed to have handled the situation with more grace than anyone else. When asked for his opinions on the perception of his media coverage, Rodgers kindly explained that,

“We’re standing on the backs of those guys and it’s because of those guys, how they played and how they carried themselves, that we’re able to have this opportunity to still play this great game, to get paid really well to set ourselves up for our future, so I’d love to get to know Terry on a deeper level if he’s open to it and maybe we can go chew some bark or whatever the hell he’s talking about together.”

Rodgers also referred to Bradshaw as “an absolute legend” while discussing the same during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Suffice to say, the newfound yet temporary face of the Steelers’ organization has no interest in sparking a feud with one of the franchise’s most decorated legends.

As far as Carter is concerned, he won’t have to worry about Bradshaw being around for too much longer, as the football legend recently announced that he is planning to retire following the conclusion of the 2029 Super Bowl.