Set To Earn $12,000,000 in 2023, DeAndre Hopkins Resumes College Studies With Clemson

Although DeAndre Hopkins’ Week 2 status is in doubt owing to his ankle injury, his academic season is in full swing after he re-enrolled in classes at Clemson University. The Titans star WR is set to earn $12,000,000 this season but after 11 years in the NFL, he has more plans for his life and it aiming at finishing his degree.

DHop is certainly thinking beyond his NFL career as he is back with his academic aspirations to finish his degree in Parks, Rec, and Tourism Management. Hopkins is expected to take online classes years after he had to leave his college to get drafted into the NFL in 2012.

DeAndre Hopkins Follows Academic Aspirations During NFL Season

Finishing off his degree is going to be a huge leap in Hopkins’ resume. It is certain that Hopkins is securing a future with a college degree, however; he is still making $12 million this year from the NFL. Not only that, in his 11-year career in the league, he has amassed a huge net worth of $40 million. Yet, he remains adamant to achieve his academic goals.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/j_probertson/status/1702380222690029709?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Although DeAndre will not be attending classes in person, Clemson students might get the opportunity to see him on campus during tests. This intriguing piece of news was first reported by the associate editor of “The Tiger,” Justin Robertson. Upon hearing about the news, DHop fans on LinkedIn had nothing but appreciation for the NFL veteran who had made such a huge decision.

“Education is important! Respect D-Hop,” one fan said. While another stated, “Way to inspire the next generation that you can do more! Well done D Hop!” That said, DeAndre still has plenty of challenges to face in the gridiron, starting with battling his ankle injury.

Hopkins Missed Practice on Thursday

DeAndre Hopkins picked up an unfortunate ankle injury in his debut game with the Titans against the Saints. The Titans lost the game by one point and along with it, DHop’s injury resulted in limiting him from attending practice sessions. The wideout was also not seen in practice on Thursday ahead of his Week 2 matchup against the Chargers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BuckReising/status/1702746452177412506?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Doubts about Hopkins’ availability continue to loom over the Titans and if he is unable to play on game day, the Titans would need to pick second-year Treylon Burks in his place. The Titans will release their injury report on Friday which will give a clearer picture of the wideout’s situation.