“We’ve won games dirty. This is a gritty team.”: George Kittle reveals why the San Francisco 49ers are the most dangerous team in the NFL

George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers pulled off the biggest upset of the postseason this season. And he believes the 49ers are not done yet.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were destined for a deep playoff run this year after another season-ending with them locking up the No.1 seed. But after trailing for the entirety of the game, the San Francisco 49ers won it on a last-second field goal, pulling off an unreal upset after struggling for a lot of the game.

George Kittle calls the San Francisco 49ers a Gritty and Salty team

After a remarkable win in freezing temperatures, George Kittle opened up about the secret behind the unexpected run of the 49ers.

“This team has been through a lot. We’ve been through a lot of adversity. We’ve dealt with a lot. We’ve lost games by making mistakes and we’ve won games dirty. This is a gritty team. It’s a salty team. We just keep bouncing back,” he said after the win over Green Bay.

“We don’t really let anything freak us out… I don’t want to say we don’t flinch, but we just stay calm. We trust in each other and we trust in the coaches. This whole team is just full of football players that love to play the game. They don’t really care about what’s going on during it, we’re just going to keep battling.” The 49ers offence scored just 2 field goals. But the special teams played lights out. Blocking a crucial Mason Crosby field goal, and then blocking a punt that ended with a touchdown score. Kyle Shanahan also had high praise for the grit his team showed. “That first drive, the way we started that out, it didn’t seem like it was too hard for them (the Packers) with those elements after that first drive. But after that, the defense was unbelievable. And the way the Special Teams stepped it up – blocked kick, the blocked punt for a touchdown, Robbie [Gould] being 100% on those field goals – it was so big,” Shanahan said after the game Earned another opportunity. Next stop: NFC Championship 👊 pic.twitter.com/dqdTyQPbeP — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 23, 2022

