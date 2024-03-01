mobile app bar

Haason Reddick Trade Rumors: 2024 Offseason Brings Interest for Back to Back Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

Ayush Juneja
Published

Jan 7, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) stretches before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles experienced a dramatic downturn last season, despite beginning with a promising 10-1 start. The franchise will undergo a significant overhaul to usher in new personnel. With not many players in the squad up for contract extensions, aside from Devonta Smith and Landon Dickerson, the Eagles find themselves well under the salary cap with over $26 million in cap space. So the Eagles won’t be eager to trade any player without an incentive.

Reddick has delivered phenomenal performances over the last two seasons, recording an impressive 27 sacks. However, his overall production had a marked decline. Reddick signed a 3-year, $45,000,000 contract with the Eagles in 2022, carrying a cap hit of $21,877,000 and a dead cap of $20,665,000. He has an average salary of $15m a year. Given his substantial contract Josh Sweat heading into the final year of his contract and Nolan Smith ready for more game time, it will be beneficial for Philadelphia to allow him to enter to negotiate a contract with other teams, rather than simply cutting him as per Spotrac.

The team wants to get something out of this trade, a pick or some relief in cap space. Not many teams would be willing to offer $ 15 million annually for a 30-year pass rusher with declining output. However, there are teams with need an experienced pass rusher and ample cap space to give him a big contract. A change in scenery and coaching might revitalize his career.

Possible Destinations for Haason Reddick

Multiple unnamed teams have shown interest in Haason Reddick, but given that only a few teams have both the need and cap space to match his salary, there are some potential destinations for the edge rusher. The Lions, who came close to making their first Super Bowl in franchise history but couldn’t halt the 49ers’ comeback, showcased excellent offensive prowess. However, concerns lingered about their defense.

 

Former Michigan standout Hutchinson carried much of the defensive load as the edge rusher. Pairing him with a 2-time Pro-Bowler like Reddick could prove beneficial for Detroit.

The Texans, with over $50 million in cap space, have the opportunity to bring in an experienced player to support rookie Will Anderson Jr. The Rams struggled due to a lack of edge rushers, ranking only 23rd in the league in sacks, QB pressures, and hurries, with a mere 41. A pass rusher from the Eagles could seamlessly fit into their defensive schemes.

Meanwhile, the Patriots find themselves in a rebuilding phase with ample cap space. Signing Reddick for their 3-4 defensive setup could help compensate for the loss of LB Josh Uche to free agency as per CBS Sports.

It remains to be seen what will happen with him, whether he gets traded, or the Eagles let him finish his contract under new Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio. Fangio, who coached the Dolphins last season, achieved significant improvements in the fortunes of a defensively fragile team. Miami’s defense ranked 3rd in sacks, committing 56. Perhaps Fangio can bring out the best in Reddick in his final season.

