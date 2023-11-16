Has Aaron Rodgers Hurt His Left Eye? Why Was He Wearing an Eye Patch?

Oct 29, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Pat McAfee’s beloved guest, Aaron Rodgers, was back on his show, where he was seen wearing an eye patch on his left eye, making fans wonder whether he had hurt his eye or something. Just when fans were feeling excited about his rapidly improving Achilles injury, the new eye patch made fans worried about the Jets QB’s health concerns once again.

Rodgers has been sidelined from his season debut with an ACL injury. Initially, he was ruled out for the season, but that doesn’t appear to be the case now as Rodgers’s pacey recovery has accelerated the timeline, and he plans to return by Thanksgiving of this year.

Well, the good news is that Rodgers has not picked up yet another injury in the eye that would hamper his chances of an early return, which he believes will be as soon as Thanksgiving. Fans’ fears were soon put to rest when he removed the patch, and it was revealed that he wore it with the intent to make fun of the show’s co-host, AJ Hawk.

Aaron Rodgers Mimics AJ Hawk by Wearing an Eye Patch

The sidelined QB was back on the recent episode of the ‘Pat McAfee Show‘ with news about his possible early return. But this time with an eye patch on one of his eyes. As it turns out, A-Rod intended to poke fun at AJ Hawk, who was wearing an eye patch under the shades due to a recent injury. A hilarious conversation ensued between the 4-time NFL MVP and his former teammate about the nature of the injury and the real reason behind it.

The former linebacker recently revealed that his cornea was scratched by his eldest son, Axel. Hawk said it was not a normal eye poke, adding that he could barely see anything from the burning. Nevertheless, Rodgers didn’t believe it was the real reason. He was his witty self and said,

“Injuries that happen at the house have a shroud of mystery around them. So, I guess we have to take AJ’s word for it on this one. But there could be a bedroom injury, that’s all I am saying,” followed by, “He and Laura have 4 beautiful children and the spark is still very strong. You know never what the actual cause of the injury could be. Blame it on the kids seems like really low-hanging fruit.”

Rodgers said that he was wearing a patch in solidarity with his former Packers teammate. Notably, Hawk was a linebacker for the Packers for 9 seasons. He and Aaron were teammates during that time and won a Super Bowl in 2010. Interestingly, he is still the Packers’ all-time leading tackler.

Pat McAfee also joined in on the fun and wore an eye patch for a few minutes before removing it. About the patch, Pat said,

“Aaron, how bad does this suck? This sucks. Only looking out of one eye with one eye taped. I couldn’t even imagine what our big barbarian jawline friend is experiencing over there.”

Aaron also delivered the news that he has been working on his modalities to make an early comeback. There is no definite date, but rehab has been the only thing on his mind since the surgery. Rodgers’s early return will be a welcome sight for the Green Gang, as their fans have run out of patience with the team’s offense, led by Zach Wilson.