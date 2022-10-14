Has an NFL Game Ever Ended 0-0? Bears vs Commanders Thursday Night Football Clash Turns Out to Be Another Disappointing Affair

Just like last week’s Broncos vs Colts game, Bears vs Commanders TNF clash turned out to be an increasingly frustrating contest.

Yet another Thursday Night Football clash was turning out to be a super dull affair. The Chicago Bears took on the Washington Commanders and both the teams delivered rather ordinary performances in the first half.

In fact, not a single point was scored in the first quarter. Thankfully, before the end of the second quarter, the Commanders were able to score 3 points which eventually prevented fans from losing their patience completely.

NFL fans have already expressed their frustration with the way TNF schedule has been carved out and the Bears vs Commanders contest only made their argument stronger.

However, after halftime, the game ended up gifting fans a few exciting moments which eventually saved the game from being called a total flop show.

Has There Been a 0-0 Tie in The NFL?

The Bears made a good comeback in the third quarter but all their hopes were dashed by the Commanders in the final moments of the game. The team from Washington ended up winning a humdinger by 12-7.

However, the way the game was played, fans were opining that this might have turned out to be a 0-0 tie. Many even enquired on Twitter if a 0-0 tie has ever been witnessed in Pro Football history.

As it turns out, a total of 73 games in Pro Football have ended with the scoreline depicting 0-0. However, for the last 80 years, we haven’t had a single game like that.

Last time it happened in 1943 when the Detroit Lions took on the New York Giants at the Briggs Stadium. 77 running plays and 16 pass attempts later, the game ended in an agonizing 0-0 tie.

The concept of overtime to decide the winner came in decades later which is why, there was no winner at the end of the game. Coming back to the 2022 season, a lot of fans have been opining that TNF games are becoming increasingly painful to watch.

The Broncos vs Colts game last week also turned out to be a disaster as many fans didn’t even wait for the overtime to start and stormed off the stadium. To add to that, the Bears vs Commanders game turned out to be a similar affair. TNF needs a boost and it needs it quickly before the fans lose their patience.

