With No First Round Picks for Christian McCaffery or Brian Burns, Country Singer Luke Combs Trashes Carolina Panthers’ Off Season Moves

The Carolina Panthers were a hot mess last season and it looks like they are not doing what needs to be done to rectify that situation. While they showed their intent by signing players to fill some key positions, they ended up trading their star Defensive End Brian Burns to the Giants and fans are not happy about how they got the short end of the stick of the trade. They pointed out that this isn’t the first time, they messed up a trade of their star player.

Advertisement

One such fan is renowned Country singer Luke Combs who recently took to X regarding the trading of Burns and McAffrey. Combs, a North Carolina native stated that he is baffled by the franchise’s recent trading pattern where the franchise traded their star players in McAffrey and Burns and didn’t even manage to get the appropriate draft capital for him. Both were expected to fetch the Panthers the 1st round picks but instead, they waited too long, which resulted in them getting lower-round picks. He stated that while he doesn’t involve himself in these types of things, he couldn’t keep quiet himself when the front office repeated the same mistake.

Advertisement

The Panthers, after placing a franchise tag on Burns, traded him to the Giants for a 2025 5th-round pick and a 2024 2nd-round pick. It has been speculated that the Rams had offered first-round picks in 2024 and 2025, as well as a second-round pick in 2025 two seasons ago, only to be turned down.

The same thing happened in 2022 when they traded their star rusher Christian McAffrey to the 49ers and got a 2024 5th round pick, 2023 2nd round pick, 2023 3rd round pick, and 2023 4th round pick. While it may seem like a lot of draft capital, the 49ers won this trade as they didn’t have to give up any first-round picks in the process, something Carolina should have gotten for their star RB as per ESPN.

Combs’ tweet about the Carolina Panthers brought in hilarious reactions from fans, who were surprised to see the country singer venting about the franchise now despite the Panthers being bad for so many years.

NFL World Reacts to the Panthers Getting Hustled in Burns Trade

The NFL community was abuzz when the country star Luke Combs took to Twitter to air his frustrations regarding the decisions made by the Panthers front office. Fans were quick to react and had some hilarious responses to his tweet. They said things have gotten so bad that even Combs is now venting and it wasn’t something they expected to see. A fan stated that things could be worse- they could be Dallas Cowboys fans. A fan humorously wrote that the situation of the Panthers could be turned into a great country song. Fans pointed out that David Tepper’s ownership is the reason for this mess. Fans said,

Advertisement

Another chimed in and stated,

A fan quipped,

A user tweeted,

Someone wrote,

Others said,

Despite the discontent among the fans over the decision to trade Burns for less than 1st round pick, a faction of fans sees the move as a necessary sacrifice to facilitate the team’s rebuilding process. Burns signed a 5 year, $141,000,000 contract with the Giants something that the Panthers couldn’t afford if they harbor the desire to rebuild their roster under new HC Dave Canales. It seems the team is prioritizing surrounding their QB, Bryce Young, with the weapons needed to achieve success.

They have signed free agent Guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis on five-year and four-year deals worth $100 million and $53 million respectively. They have also traded for WR Diontae Johnson from the Steelers and signed another receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the Chiefs. In defense, they have replaced Burns with A’Shawn Robinson and have signed an LB Josey Jewell from the Broncos as per Spotrac. Carolina Panthers are also rumored to bring in 3-time Pro-Bown Jadeveon Clowney in free agency.