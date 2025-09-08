“Have Some Faith Next Time”: Josh Allen Has a Message for Bills Mafia After Miraculous Win Against Ravens

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stretches with the team at the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The opening weekend of the 2025 NFL regular season was full of surprises, but seemingly nothing could have prepared us for the Sunday night match up between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills. A total of 81 points were scored in the contest, and thanks to Josh Allen, the Bills are officially the first team in NFL history to overcome a 15-point deficit in the last four minutes of a Week 1 game.

Advertisement

In fact, after the game was over, Mike Tirico even informed fans that a new scorigami was made in the process. “If you’ve never seen a game like that before, you’re right. That’s the first 41-40 final score in the 106-year history of the National Football League.”

Suffice to say, history was made, but optimism was rather scarce in the moments leading up to it. After a 46-yard touchdown rush from Derrick Henry gave the Ravens a 40-25 lead with a little less than 12 minutes remaining, Bills fans started to head for the exit.

According to Josh Allen, however, this season opener should serve as a reminder as to why you shouldn’t be hoping to beat traffic, rather than your opponent, when things get tough. “Our team doesn’t quit,” Allen exclaimed during his post-game interview. “There’s people that left the stadium. And that’s OK, we’ll be fine. But have some faith next time.”

As Matt Prater’s 32-yard field goal try sailed through the uprights, fans from around the nation couldn’t believe what they were seeing, and that includes the seven-time Sports Emmy award nominee, Rich Eisen. “What in the world was that?” Eisen exclaimed during a direct upload to his YouTube channel.

“I can’t believe what I just saw. And we haven’t really seen anything like that in quite some time. I’ve never seen a Week 1 game like that… They were absolutely killing the Bills in this game, the Ravens were… And then, boom, the fourth quarter hit… And then, everything flipped. That was crazy!”

The only downside is that fans may be a bit spoiled after this Sunday night match up, as it’s incredibly unlikely that any other game remaining on the 2025 slate will be able to replicate half the amount of excitement that this one did. From the scoreboard to the individual quarterback performances, everything was on point.

It’s not the kind of history that neither Jackson, nor the rest of the Ravens, wanted to make, but it’s officially in the books. Considering the amount of controversy that came with the announcement of the 2024 MVP award, the only one’s breathing a sigh of relief tonight are last year’s voters, who were routinely criticized for nominating Allen of Jackson.

For better or worse, it’s yet another feather in the cap of Allen, who will now shift his focus towards Buffalo’s upcoming trip to Gotham City where they will take on an under-appreciated New York Jets team.