Unlike Patrick Mahomes’ Underwear Superstition, Travis Kelce Uses a Clean Towel Every Time

For years, NFL fans have been baffled by Patrick Mahomes’ quirky pre-game routines … from his steak-and-eggs meal to the famous red underwear ritual that he insists he wears to the game, not during it. Understandably, not many have questioned it because as long as he helps the Chiefs keep winning, Mahomes can do whatever he likes.

But while one half of Kansas City’s superstar duo leans into superstition, the other prefers something far more straightforward: hygiene.

And that’s where Travis Kelce unintentionally set the internet off again.

On the latest episode of New Heights, the Kelce brothers reacted to a simple Reddit question: “How often should you wash the towel after you use a shower?”

What followed, however, was a reverse of their usual brotherly contrast as Travis gave a borderline delusional answer while Jason went the opposite direction, rooted in practicality.

“I mean, you’re just washing… you’re clean, so it’s like…” Travis began casually, as if building up to a predictable conclusion. But then came the twist: “That being said, I use a clean towel every time.”

Jason froze. “You use a clean towel… like, you only use a towel once?”

“Yeah,” Travis replied, completely unbothered. And as it turned out, the Eagles legend’s reaction instantly turned from that of shock to concern. “Wow. That’s very wasteful, Travis. Uses up a lot of…”

But before he could finish, Travis cut in with the exact tone of a man who already knows his brother won’t approve: “Is it? Using a lot of energy to wash these towels?” before intriguingly adding, “I also have a lot of towels. I fu*king went out and got a fu*k ton of towels.”

This was peak Jason Kelce logic: if you own enough towels, you’re never wrong. But just that it came from Travis.

That said, where the Chiefs player was doubling down on cleanliness, his elder brother was drifting into a mini environmental rant, citing hotel disclaimers about reusing towels and pivoting straight into his biggest frustration: paper straws.

Travis, of course, had a solution for this as well: ignore the straw entirely. “If I get a paper straw, I’ll just take the lid and the straw off, and I’ll just drink the drink,” he said.

Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, lives on the opposite end of the spectrum. Beyond the same red underwear that he wears to games, he admitted he repeats the same meal, wears the same sleeve, follows the same warm-up, and keeps baseball-like superstitions throughout the season. Even Eli and Peyton Manning have joked about how meticulous and ritual-driven Mahomes is.

Both superstitions are a perfect window into the Chiefs’ two biggest stars. While one treats game day like a controlled science experiment, the other treats his bathroom like a five-star hotel. And somehow, that balance has helped produce one of the most successful duos in NFL history.