Girlfriend Christen Harper Reacts to Detroit Fans Chanting Loudly for Jared Goff Against Matthew Stafford’s Rams

It was a special night for Detroit fans as the Lions went on to clinch their first playoff win after 32 long years. It was even more special as the team hosted their former QB, Matthew Stafford, and the Rams. But by the end of the matchup, the sole chant that echoed in the arena was ‘Jared Goff’.

The entire arena at Ford Field felt a rollercoaster of emotion during the Wild Card Round matchup on Sunday. The Silver Crush has indeed come a long way since their 0-16 season in 2008. And for what it’s worth, Stafford also played exceptionally well and lost the bout by a closely contested score of 24-23.

Following the matchup, Goff’s fiancé, Christen Harper, took to her Instagram story with a brief video that perfectly portrays how immaculate the atmosphere was at Ford Field. A sea of Lions fans can be seen chanting their QB’s name in perfect sync.

Goff, a California native, was more than overwhelmed with the fans’ support and love. Even the locker room echoed with his name after the victory.

Jared Goff Makes History in Detroit

Following their victory, the Lions took to X (formerly Twitter) with a brief clip of the team’s post-game celebration. The camera is positioned at the door, with the entire roster chanting, “Ja-red GOFF! Ja-red GOFF!” Soon, the star QB walks into the room, all smiles, and proceeds to shout, “Let’s Go!” with all his might. Dan Campbell can also be seen right behind him, heading into the room to join the unit after an honest day’s work.

In the post-game presser, Jared Goff exclaimed how the fans in Detroit are ‘special’ and expressed his gratitude for the support. He also added that he had never experienced such an atmosphere ever before. He said,

“I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything like that … That’s the best home atmosphere I’ve ever played in front of.“

The fan sentiment is there for a reason. Since their NFL championship in 1957, and the playoff win in 1992, the Lions haven’t had any luck in the postseason, let alone win the Super Bowl. They have always remained the underdogs, and as soon as their prodigal son left the team, he won the Lombardi in his debut year with the Rams.

This could very well be the year for the Lions. Fans and former legends of the franchise, like Eminem and Barry Sanders, are among the few who are more than happy that their team has progressed this far. While the odds have been against them for season after season, they believe they can win big this season. With their fingers crossed, of course.