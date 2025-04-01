Chad Johnson’s “Watching the Film is Not a Big Deal” Comment Makes Shannon Sharpe Upset on Nightcap

Precision and excellence come from repetition, a principle that applies to every aspect of life, including sports. Greatness in football isn’t just about practice on the field—it’s also about identifying your strengths and weaknesses, as well as understanding your opponent. This often involves spending countless hours in the film room, analyzing the game tape, which many consider one of the most crucial elements of the game. However, the rising star wideout, Tetairoa McMillan, doesn’t completely subscribe to this belief.

Advertisement

However, McMillan still watches film with the team’s receiver group; he just doesn’t watch it on his own and has openly admitted that he doesn’t particularly enjoy watching football. He shared this sentiment during a podcast appearance in 2023, though it’s possible his perspective has changed since then. When it comes to McMillan’s stance, Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe had their own take on the matter.

The two hosts of The Nightcap got into a heated debate over the issue of watching the film, with Ocho nonchalantly expressing his support for McMillan. He argued that he doesn’t see the issue with the Arizona wideout not watching game tape by himself, as long as he’s delivering on game day.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal. Answer my question. When you turn the film on and it’s time for him to play what does he do on the field regardless of him not watching the film? Does he show up and play? Is he productive at what he does? It’s a big deal if you produce when you get your ass on the field.”

However, Shannon vehemently disagreed with Chad, giving him the side-eye and looks of derision. Citing the example of one of the biggest draft busts, JaMarcus Russell, he argued that reaching one’s full potential requires individual effort and personal growth. To be great, especially at the NFL level, studying and watching game tapes on your own is essential.

In the league, where every player has elite talent and athleticism, what sets someone apart is the ability to elevate themselves beyond the competition. This can only be achieved by doing something different and seeing the game differently on the field. The key to that lies in dedicating hours to analyzing the game tape, identifying the weaknesses of your opponents, and formulating a strategy to exploit those flaws.

For Shannon Sharpe, McMillan’s approach of watching tape as a group simply won’t take him to the next level. Talent alone, he believes, will only get you so far.

“In order to be great, you got to watch it on your own…I need to know all that. If I’m not watching tape, it’s just hard for me. He could be immensely talented, but I haven’t heard any receiver that’s worth anything that says, Nah’ I’m good because you got to do it on your own.”

Watching game tapes and formulating a plan is what separates amateurs from professionals. NFL players are paid millions to play the game, and the least they can do is be fully prepared—giving their all on the field by being smarter and bringing their best selves every time they step on it.

Meticulous planning, hard work, and extra effort always outshine talent, and they go a long way in distinguishing the extraordinary from the ordinary.