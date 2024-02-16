Having to Save Themselves From Online Slander, Charity Proves They Have a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Signed Kansas City Chiefs Jersey Up for Auction

The power couple, Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift, have collaborated on a remarkable charity gesture by donating a signed jersey of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. It features autographs from both Kelce and Swift. The generous donation was made to the Guelph Wish Fund for Children, a charity supporting children under 19 facing significant illness in Guelph or Wellington County, Ontario, Canada. The item is set to be auctioned off on Saturday, providing an opportunity for fundraising.

Advertisement

Accompanying the jersey is a cherished photograph capturing the couple after the Chiefs’ victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game on January 28. In the picture, while Kelce is wearing the AFC Championship jersey, Swift is seen wearing a red sweater and the two are affectionately embracing each other.

However, on social media, there has been quite a buzz about the authenticity of the signed jersey, especially regarding Taylor Swift’s autograph. Some Swifties have raised doubts, pointing out things that don’t seem quite right about her signatures.

Advertisement

A fan stated,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_iangelinaa/status/1758173374545621344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another one wrote,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HydratedMatthew/status/1758228222599151911?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A user claimed,

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Xxcharlotteoxx/status/1758177804464590934?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But despite the skepticism, there has also been a lot of support for the charity and its cause. Many people are standing up for the organization, emphasizing how they are working for an important cause.

A social media user expressed,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SeniorSwiftie13/status/1758189067530043838?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A different one mentioned,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Peachschnapp30/status/1758169187996836347?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Someone else stated,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SeniorSwiftie13/status/1758187659112169685?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Moreover, to address the concerns, the charity itself has posted a video reassuring everyone that the jersey is genuine. They are urging people to support them and are clearing up doubts which shows their commitment to honesty and transparency. Additionally, major media outlets, including Page Six, have covered the news, and upon reviewing the organization’s official website, everything appears to be legit.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HelenLoftin/status/1758174732950589906?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The auction will be exclusively available to the attendees of the charity’s 8th Annual Curl for Kids Winter Bonspiel event on February 18, limiting access to the duo’s fans worldwide.

Taylor and Travis Kelce’s Jersey Goes on Auction With Other Notable Jerseys

In addition to Kelce’s jersey, teammate Patrick Mahomes too has generously contributed his signed jersey to the event. The auction will also showcase the jerseys of other esteemed athletes like LeBron James, Aaron Judge, Magic Johnson, Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordan, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi. Among the highlights are Los Angeles Lakers jerseys, including a special Black Mamba edition signed by both LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant.

Notably, Kelce and Mahomes have teamed up to sign a Chiefs-edition football. Furthermore, fans will have the opportunity to bid on a San Francisco 49ers football, specially signed by 49ers QB Brock Purdy and RB Christian McCaffery, adding another prized item to the auction lineup.

The Guelph Wish Fund for Children, which supports children facing medical challenges by granting them a wish, speaks volumes about their commitment to making a positive impact in these young lives. Through initiatives like this auction, the organization continues to spread love and compassion, making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.