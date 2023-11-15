“He Betta Stay Off Dallas Cowboys”: Shaquille O’Neal Warns Stephen A Smith to go Easy on Jerry Jones’ Team While Shooting From His New Studio

In the world of sports commentary, few things are as predictable as Stephen A. Smith‘s spirited critiques of the Dallas Cowboys, especially after a loss. However, Smith’s disdain for the team isn’t rooted in their performance but rather in their fan base, which he describes as “disgusting” and “nauseating.”

Smith, a beloved ESPN personality, recently unveiled his new studio, from which he will be hosting upcoming episodes of the ‘Stephen A. Smith Show‘. This new development caught the attention of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who, while happy for Smith, had a playful yet stern warning for him.

The four-time NBA champ took to Instagram, sharing a video of Smith in his studio with a caption that read, “Oh Stephen A. Smith gotta new studio, he betta stay off Dallas Cowboys or im a have to call TEX JOHNSON.” This lighthearted jab suggests that while Shaq appreciates Smith’s new sparring ground, he’s not keen on hearing more critiques of his beloved Cowboys in the new studio.

The video shared by Shaq shows Smith in a sleek steel-gray suit, radiating confidence as he enters his new studio. He starts off with his signature charisma, saying,

“Didn’t I tell you? I know I told you because I know you were listening. I have been telling you for weeks that I was coming back at you with a new studio. Well, as you can see, I wasn’t lying. Welcome to the new edition of the Stephen A. Smith Show.”

The Cowboys, currently 6-3, have been dominating this season with a few ups and downs. Nevertheless, Smith never shies away from taking a jab at the America’s Team, which holds a special place in Shaq’s heart.

Shaquille O’Neal Has Always Been Loyal to the Dallas Cowboys

Shaquille O’Neal, a name synonymous with basketball greatness, has a surprising first love: American football, and specifically, the Dallas Cowboys. During his high school days, Shaq actually played as a tight end, thanks to his impressive speed. And ever since, he’s been a dedicated supporter of the Cowboys.

He’s always been open and enthusiastic about his love for this NFL team. A true fan at heart, O’Neal stays abreast of every Cowboys game and is vocal about their performances.

During a 2017 interview with Deion Sanders, Shaq reaffirmed his loyalty to the Cowboys. When Coach Prime asked if he was still rooting for the team that lost in the divisional round last season, Shaq replied, “Always, baby. You know that. Always.”

His devotion was evident once again in a heart-to-heart on the ‘Big Wig’ podcast, where he discussed the Cowboys’ crushing loss to the 49ers. The pain was real for O’Neal, who admitted, “I’m aching. I’m a real Cowboy fan. I just thought, you know, that this is our year.”

His fandom reached new heights during an interview on “The Rich Eisen Show.” O’Neal, full of faith in his team, made a bold bet: If the Cowboys didn’t clinch their first Super Bowl title since 1996, he would run naked on U.S. Highway 101 in California.