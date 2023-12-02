Who Is Bo Nix’s Wife? All You Need to Know About the Former Auburn Cheerleader

With Bo Nix at the helm, the Oregon Ducks have had an electrifying season this year. Much of the credit goes to the star QB’s biggest cheerleader in life, his significant other, Izzy Smoke. These college sweethearts have stood by each other through thick and thin. And it wasn’t any different during the recent matchup.

Bo Nix and his team recently faced the Washington Huskies in the final Pac-12 game of the regular season. This matchup was very crucial for Oregon’s playoff chances. Before the game, Izzy took to her Instagram with a set of pictures alongside her hubby. She also left a heartfelt note in the caption.

She shared a biblical verse from the biblical book of Psalm 9:1-2, expressing gratitude to God and praising him for everything he has done. She concluded by saying, “Once a duck, always a duck .”

The Ducks QB met his future wife during his college days at Auburn. He was the seasoned quarterback for the team, while Izzy was the star cheerleader. The couple hit it off pretty quickly but made their relationship public in their second year.

Nix and Izzy were one of the most popular couples during their time at Auburn. During their third year, the star QB proposed to her long-time girlfriend and got engaged very soon. They took to Instagram to share the engagement announcement with a picture of the ring overlooking Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Bo Nix and Izzy Smoke Got Married One Year After Their Engagement

The Ducks QB had proposed to Izzy in July 2021 and exactly a year later, in 2022, they got married. It was also right before Nix took over as the Ducks QB. The former Auburn cheerleader often blesses her fans with a picture of her now-hubby. She’s very vocal about her faith and is a strong supporter of the Christian community.

The couple has been each other’s support for a few years now. Izzy often stands on the sidelines, cheering as her hubby sweats it out in the field. They do not have any children yet. However, it could change very soon, as it has been more than a year since their marriage.

The Oregon QB’s season concluded with an upset loss against their biggest Pac-12 contenders. The Huskies remain undefeated with a 13-0 record. Nix played exceptionally well, tallying 239 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 69 yards across 6 carries.