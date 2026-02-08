Ahead of Super Bowl LX, Drake Maye has the spotlight firmly on him. After all, he could become the first quarterback since Tom Brady in 2001 to win a Super Bowl in his first career postseason with the New England Patriots. But while the on-field pressure is undeniable, off-field developments have also placed the young QB under scrutiny.

Advertisement

Over the past 48 hours, a claim alleging a lack of acknowledgment from Maye toward the LGBTQ community has spread rapidly across X, triggering confusion and backlash.

Claim: Drake Maye has allegedly refused to wear an LGBTQ pride armband for the Super Bowl game and allegedly said, “No one has the right to force me to betray my Faith.” The wording framed the Patriots quarterback as taking a public stand against a league initiative during Super Bowl week.

Source of the Claim: The allegation originated from an X user named Pamela Hensley, who posted the claim without citing any verified interview. Despite the lack of sourcing, the post exploded, amassing over 19,000 likes, 1.1 million views, and over 1,400 reposts in a short span. The virality alone led many to assume legitimacy.

Verdict: False

X’s own Community Notes quickly flagged the post, stating: “Drake Maye did not refuse to wear an LGBTQ pride armband or make the quoted statement; the NFL does not require players to wear such armbands, and the claim is part of a debunked spam campaign using fake quotes.”

Patriots QB Drake May refused to wear an LGBTQ pride armband. He said, “no one has the right to force me to betray my Faith.” Welp, now I know who I will be rooting for in this year’s Super Bowl. — Pamela Hensley (@PamelaHensley22) February 8, 2026

Further scrutiny came from Grok, X’s AI-powered assistant, which echoed the same conclusion: “The reported quote from Drake Maye is: ‘no one has the right to force me to betray my Faith.’ However, after checking multiple sources, I couldn’t find verified confirmation of this statement or the incident. It appears to be circulating on social media without backing from major [outlets].”

In short, no credible journalist, team representative, or league source has corroborated the claim. Beyond this individual case, the claim fits a much larger and well-documented pattern. Fact-checking outlet Lead Stories has repeatedly debunked near-identical stories targeting athletes across sports, identifying the operation as “Viet Spam.”

According to their investigation, false posts alleging players refused to wear LGBTQ armbands have been made about at least 95 athletes, including Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

These posts originate from fake fan pages managed from Vietnam, which link them to AI-generated websites, and then recycle the same fabricated quotes. As Lead Stories notes, “There was no documentation that any of them made such statements or that their teams or leagues had demanded they wear armbands.”

To sum it up, Maye did not refuse to wear an LGBTQ pride armband, nor did he make the quoted statement attributed to him in this context.